Victoria Beckham just reinvented jeans and a white t-shirt for autumn 2024

There's one thing we love during Paris Fashion Week as much as we love seeing Victoria Beckham's new season designs during her show: her personal sartorial agenda that sets us up for the autumn/winter season year after year.

The 50-year-old British icon is back in the French capital ahead of her spring/summer 2025 show on Friday, and has already provided major style inspiration for months to come.

In her latest look, the former Spice Girl and wife of David Beckham redefined the failproof jeans and a t-shirt outfit formula for this season, and suffice it to say we're obsessed.

Victoria posed on her Instagram stories, cradling her best friend Eva Longoria. She shared the image with the caption: "Someone special just arrived for her fitting! Love you @evalongoria."

© Instagram/@evalongoria Victoria posed with Eva Longoria ahead of her Paris Fashion Week SS25 show

In her fashion designer at-work attire, she oozed effortless cool in a pair of wide-leg, grey-ish jeans featuring contrasting white stitching, and a super high waist - her signature silhouette.

She paired the luxe-looking jeans with a crisp white t-shirt and razor-sharp pointed white heels to add a touch of elevated elegance.

Whilst a good pair of jeans is essential in any wardrobe, Victoria's particular pair is a style we haven't seen before, making us think they may be a design she will be revealing on the runway later this week.

She often opts for a quintessentially cool light-wash style or a 70s-esque dark-wash pair with a chunky flared hem. But her choice this time added an extra air of laid-back chic thanks to the grey colourway and contrast white stitching.

© Getty Victoria Beckham also took to the streets of Paris in a black two-piece and red stiletto heels this week

The white shoe is a rather divisive one in the fashion realm. Stylistas are often afraid to wear white heels, for fear of them making an outfit look distasteful. But we think they're the pinnacle of timelessness and elegance: they're as easy to wear with any colour and silhouette as the classic black.

Thank you, Victoria, for yet another stellar street style look we are adding to our autumn/winter style agenda.