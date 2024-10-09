Dua Lipa dazzles in studded top and Y2K leather trousers

Make no mistake, Dua Lipa loves a splash of colour. However, she remains a monochrome dresser through and through.
The 29-year-old was spotted out and about in New York on Tuesday, opting for a Charlie’s Angels-inspired aesthetic that's ripe and ready for the cooler weather.
The London native slipped into a studded top, complete with a diamond-shaped silhouette, a fine halter neck design and a buttery black leather construction. She paired the statement piece with some low-slung leather trousers, which boasted extra panels of perforated detailing that looped around her waist. The Y2K bottoms further showcased streamlined cut-outs, making for a Berghain-approved outfit.
Dua wore her cherry cola locks down loose in a softly bouncing blowdry, while sporting a deeply blushed makeup blend, flanked by a rose lip, a thick brow and a dusting of sharply bronzed contour.
A pair of patent point-toe flats completed her dolled-up attire, making for a practical yet on-trend footwear statement.
The star appeared to be filming on the streets of the American city. She was later seen on the Lower East Side, wrapping up warm in a charcoal-hued hoodie with an oversized silhouette.
Since changing stylists, Dua has been doling out the dark outfits. With a helping hand from her right hand man Jaheel Weaver, she’s revamped her winter wardrobe with a host of all-black gems.
Earlier this week, the singer graced the Austin City Limits Music Festival, calling upon her favourite London-based brand to create her a custom-made look for the occasion.
Dua opted for a feline fitted black leather corset from Vivienne Westwood, which came complete with statement silver zips and intricate panel detailing. To match her skin-tight bustier corset, the star finished the look with a set of black underwear, also featuring silver metal zip detailing.