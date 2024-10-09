Dua Lipa dazzles in studded top and Y2K leather trousers

Make no mistake, Dua Lipa loves a splash of colour. However, she remains a monochrome dresser through and through.

The 29-year-old was spotted out and about in New York on Tuesday, opting for a Charlie’s Angels-inspired aesthetic that's ripe and ready for the cooler weather.

The London native slipped into a studded top, complete with a diamond-shaped silhouette, a fine halter neck design and a buttery black leather construction. She paired the statement piece with some low-slung leather trousers, which boasted extra panels of perforated detailing that looped around her waist. The Y2K bottoms further showcased streamlined cut-outs, making for a Berghain-approved outfit.

Dua wore her cherry cola locks down loose in a softly bouncing blowdry, while sporting a deeply blushed makeup blend, flanked by a rose lip, a thick brow and a dusting of sharply bronzed contour.

A pair of patent point-toe flats completed her dolled-up attire, making for a practical yet on-trend footwear statement.

The singer was spotted out and about in NYC

The star appeared to be filming on the streets of the American city. She was later seen on the Lower East Side, wrapping up warm in a charcoal-hued hoodie with an oversized silhouette.

Since changing stylists, Dua has been doling out the dark outfits. With a helping hand from her right hand man Jaheel Weaver, she’s revamped her winter wardrobe with a host of all-black gems.

Earlier this week, the singer graced the Austin City Limits Music Festival, calling upon her favourite London-based brand to create her a custom-made look for the occasion.

Dua opted for a feline fitted black leather corset from Vivienne Westwood, which came complete with statement silver zips and intricate panel detailing. To match her skin-tight bustier corset, the star finished the look with a set of black underwear, also featuring silver metal zip detailing.