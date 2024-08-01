Dua Lipa proves Emily Ratajkowski's favourite trainers are a SS24 must-have

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



After Emily Ratajkowski sported the kicks in different colours with literally every aesthetic one could think of, we predicted that the Puma Sparco Speedcat would become the new Adidas Samba of the year.

British It-girl Dua Lipa is the latest fashionista to champion the sporty shoe that was originally created for Formula One drivers, as the shoe to pair with her summer festival 'fit.

The Training Season singer shared more photos from Sunny Hill - the annual music festival she puts on in her home country of Albania (including more cute pics with her beau Callum Turner after they made their relationship Instagram official during Glasto) donning yet another stellar party outfit. She oozed It-girl glamour in a beige floral tank top with spaghetti straps by Shanghai-based brand ShuShu/Tong.

© Instagram /@dualipa Dua paired a ShuShu/Tong top with her Puma Speedcats

Featuring sequinned floral appliqués across the body and a delicate ruffling under the cups, her top was equal parts feminine and flirty, which she juxtaposed with loose-fitting light-wash jeans and her crimson red Puma trainers.

"Originally introduced back in 1999 in a fireproof version for Formula One drivers, the Puma Sparco Speedcat has since been reimagined in numerous colourways and fabrics, becoming a fashion classic," explained H Fashion's Orion Scott, "Formula One has never ever been hotter. Influencers, models, actors and famed faces are now spending their weekends trackside, sporting casually cool racewear, resulting in yet another fashion trend. According the Blackbook Motorsport, Netflix’s documentary-style Drive to Survive series was watched by over 6.8 million people, 26 per cent of whom have no interest in Formula One and 46 per cent of the viewership was female. Proving that fashion and Formula One go hand in hand."

Emily Ratajkowski, AKA the ultimate trendsetter, started wearing her Speedcats at the end of 2023 as part of her winter street style wardrobe, and then brought them into summer wearing by them with a sheer white maxi dress featuring a low neckline, embroidered panels and an asymmetrical hem (did somebody say 'wrong shoe theory'?).

If a new pair of kicks is on your summer wishlist, Dua and Emily's Puma's may be the perfect alternative to another pair of Sambas.