Dua Lipa's Y2K ruffled micro skirt is a holiday wardrobe must-have

We love nothing more than decoding a fashionista's annual birthday outfits.

After Maya Jama donned a leather mini dress by Di Petsa and Simone Ashley opted for the chicest fitted white Versace number, Dua Lipa has now provided a slew of stellar summery 'fits from her celebratory trip to Spain.

The One Kiss singer has a holiday wardrobe that is utterly cool-girl-coded, complete with sheer cover-ups, bold bikinis and 90s supermodel-approved white shirts and denim mini-shorts.

One item heading straight to the top of our shopping lists is an etheral white ruffle mini skirt, which she paired with a bikini and simple white vest top, to let her uber-feminine skirt do all the talking.

© Instagram Dua's skirt is living rent-free in our heads

Adding a touch of glamour to her look, Dua wore a pair of black block-heeled flip-flops complete with statement diamantes that were equally as Y2K-infused as her skirt.

Our favourite thing about her chic micro skirt is its versatility. Having staple pieces that can be worn multiple ways is essential for a holiday to save that inconvenient moment when chucking your case onto the check-in belt at the airport and encountering charges for your overweight suitcase (though we have no doubt Dua removed this problem by heading over on a private jet instead).

Whether it's over a bikini for the beach or worn with a bodysuit and heels for a glam evening look, her little white skirt is the ultimate holiday must-have.

© Instagram/@dualiupa Dua paired her mini siwht a white vest and diamante thong sandals

Adaptable items were an integral part of her Spanish getaway wardrobe. She also donned a pair of Kate Moss-approved denim shorts with a crisp white shirt, complete with 'D.L' embroidered on the pocket.

On her actual 29th birthday last week, she held a bunch of hot pink balloons whilst wearing a bright orange bikini, layered with a diamanté encrusted mesh vest top.

If she's bringing this much glamour for her final year in her 20s, we can't wait to see her sartorial agenda for the big three zero...