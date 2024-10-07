Dua Lipa commands attention in matching designer leather corset and knickers

Pop sensation and fashion muse Dua Lipa landed in Austin, Texas over the weekend and as expected, the city's love for leather has already rubbed off on the 29-year-old.

To headline weekend one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the British-born singer called on her favourite London-based brand to create her a custom-made look for the occasion.

Posting to her 87.5m Instagram followers on Sunday, Dua made a case for sultry dressing in a 13-image photo dump which had fans of both her and fashion swooning.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua's performance looks have always been striking

Never one to skimp on style when it comes to both her on and off-stage looks, Dua opted for a seriously chic fitted black leather corset from Vivienne Westwood, which came complete with statement silver zips and intricate panel detailing.

To match her skin-tight bustier corset, Dua sported a set of itty bitty high-waisted leather knickers, also finished with silver metal zip detailing.

© Instagram/@dualipa Lace tights are the singers go-to

In classic It-girl style, the Houdini singer layered a set of floral lace tights underneath the leather look and added a set of heeled knee-high boots to tie everything together.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua has been the global makeup ambassador for YSL Beauty since February this year

For glam, she looked to her go-to makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes to create her a glowing skin look which she accentuated with a glossy deep pink-toned YSL lipstick.

As per usual, her vibrant cherry-cola locks were loosely curled and set in a middle parting, left to cascade down the back of her feline corset.

Dua is taking no breaks from being on stage ahead of her year-long Radical Optimism world tour, which kicks off in Singapore on 5 November 2024.

Come November 5th, fashion-obsessed fans around the world can expect a slew of stellar on-stage ensembles from the singer, likely just as leather-filled and intriguing as her latest look. We simply can’t wait.