Emily Ratajkowski's show-stopping diamond 'divorce rings' are a major flex on her ex

Emily Ratajkowski has a habit of sending the entire internet into meltdown.

The 32-year-old never shies away from making a statement, be that in sheer dresses, a new hairdo and no trousers or championing the itsy bitsy bikini trend.

This time she turned heads with an Instagram post flaunting her 'divorce rings' and it's beyond iconic.

Emily shared a post with her 30m followers, taking the 'naked dressing' trend to, erm, literal heights. In her selfie, she held her hand up to the camera and showcased two rings boasting show-stopping diamonds, calling them divorce rings in the caption.

She had her engagement diamonds deconstructed and made into two new rings

It appears that she may have had the engagement ring given to her by ex-husband Sebastian Bear-Mcclard deconstructed and remade into two truly remarkable diamond rings with gold bands. Her original ring featured a pear-shaped and a princess cut diamond, and her new rings boast the same pear-shaped cut and another with two extra diamonds fixed around a princess cut.

She's received a wave of support in the comments section - mostly from fans simply dropping the word 'iconic' , but notable names include Jodie Turner-Smith saying "yesssssssss [heart emojis]", and Elsa Hosk, Irina Shayk and Sofia Tilbury leaving a wave of fire emojis.

Emily married Sebastian on February 23, 2018 after only a few weeks dating, and filed for divorce around July 2022 after rumours of infidelity. She revealed "I feel all the emotions," in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay."

She singlehandedly just made 'divorce rings' a thing and we're utterly obsessed - talk about flexing on your ex...