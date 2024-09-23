Emily Ratajkowski drives fashion fans dotty in spotted corset

Emily Ratajkowski and a risque outfit go hand-in-hand.

The 33-year-old has a wardrobe brimming with sheer outfits, daring necklines and corsets aplenty.

In a new image shared of her on Instagram by Katherine Mendenhall - the president of her swimwear brand Inamorata, Emily combined 2024's hottest colour with a classic yet opinion-dividing pattern. Her silhouette of choice? a square-neck, low-cut corset, of course.

Emily wore a dopamine-inducing piece bright yellow ensemble, featuring light blue contrasting polka dots.

Whilst various shades of yellow dominated the spring/summer 2024 season, brands including Jacquemus, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, Prada and MSGM sent models down the runway in all shades of glorious yellow in their autumn/winter collections, proving that the colour is still bang on trend for this season.

© Instagram/@emrata Emily posed wearing a polka dot corset

Polka dots have also made a resurgence over recent years. H! Fashion's Tania Leslau explains in her Chic Critique column "Versace’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection co-designed by Dua Lipa married twee spots with Y2K butterflies. Saint Laurent infused its rock ‘n’ roll moodboard with tulle swathes of all-over discs, tickling the fancy of Lila Moss. Dolce & Gabbana rehashed its signature spotted print for SS24, transforming the once-dud dot into a sultry picture of romance via transparent designs and ethereal silhouettes. Miu Miu’s sheer pieces, debuted by Mia Goth, held Gen Z in a polka choke. Polka dots went from Fifties prom to pined after."

© Getty Princess Beatrice has perfected polka dots for the autumn/winter season © Valentina Frugiuele Caroline Issa opted for a black and white polka dot bag during Milan Fashion Week last week

2024 has been no different, either. After Jennifer Lawrence donned a dotty Dior dress at the Oscars earlier this year, the design has trickled through the trend cycles of events all season, from Royal Ascot to Wimbledon, approved by royals, fashion icons and industry tastemakers alike.

The classic dot design has always been a controversial one in the fashion realm. Tania says, "There’s no denying they present a make-or-break sartorial situation. Worn well, and the timeless print can serve up sophistication by the bucket load. Worn badly and you run the risk of looking disastrously cheugy."

In our humble opinion? EmRata's spin on the spotty trend proves why she's the ultimate daring dressing icon.