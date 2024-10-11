Maya Jama's vintage Commes Des Garçons look is her best yet

Batten down the hatches and hoist the sails because Maya Jama’s latest look is causing a storm.

On Thursday, the Love Island presenter attended an evening hosted by Harper’s Bazaar, looking to prolific Japanese fashion house Commes de Garçons for the occasion. The 30-year-old was quite the vision in an archival black dress by the Paris-based house, featuring a cinched tuxedo button-down jacket with a pencil skirt flanked by deconstructed puff ball detailing.

The double-breasted piece further showcased sleek lapels, an ankle-skimming length and a dramatic hourglass silhouette - reminiscent of 1950s sartorial ideals.

Maya paired the vintage outfit with some simple point-toe pumps with a slingback design, whipping her hair back with a thick, black headband to add to the mystical allure of the all-black aesthetic.

A gothic, almost ghoulish makeup blend made for an apt choice to match her Commes attire. Black smudging framed the London native’s eyes, forming a ghostly cat-eye that drew attention.

A dusty pink lip gloss paired with a honied complexion and a dusting of blush offered a soft skin base, contrasting the vampiric nature of her eyeshadow palette.

Maya’s look was a true Comme des Garçons relic. The Japanese fashion brand, founded by Rei Kawakubo in 1969, is known for its avant-garde, unconventional designs, and constant attempts to challenge traditional fashion norms with deconstructed silhouettes, asymmetry, and a bold use of black.

Commes’ creations often explore themes of imperfection and rebellion, blending high fashion with art, hence why the house’s agreements are coveted by eccentric dressers and ex-Central Saint Martins students alike.

Maya, who is typically more attracted to beaded, embellished and bedazzle looks, has been heavily leaning into luxury over the past week.

On Wednesday, she was spotted in an Alaïa mid-wash jacket featuring an asymmetric zip fastening, an oversized collar and a figure-cinching silhouette. She paired it with a fitted mini skirt, assumingly also from the brand, and a pair of strappy sandal heels. Enter the star's high fashion era.