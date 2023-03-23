Maya Jama's plunging leather jumpsuit will make you do a double take The Love Island host confirmed her return for the summer season

There's no denying that Maya Jama was the true bombshell of Love Island's winter season. The 28-year-old hostess never failed to enchant viewers with her spellbinding villa looks and dreamy power suits to host Aftersun.

On Thursday, the former Radio 1 DJ lit up Instagram with a look back at all her best fashion moments from the season. From her angelic satin bridal dress to her glittering feathered mini dress and red hot leather bodycon, Maya's post caused a frenzy amongst her doting fans who couldn't get enough of her flawless glamour.

WATCH: Relive Maya Jama's bewitching entrance into the Love Island villa

"Couldn't fit everything in ten swipes & ready to go back to non glam me now… but pics from the last seasons looks n stuff that didn't get posted…" Maya penned in the caption.

"I wanna know where Maya Jama buys her dresses because I am obsessed," gushed a fan, as a second agreed: "You look beautiful and angelic."

"Our queen," quipped a third fan, while former Islander Zara Deniz penned: "It's Maya for me," followed by a red heart emoji.

Maya rocked a series of stunning looks on Love Island

Maya donned the ultimate Milo Maria co-ord in one episode of Aftersun, serving up a vampy 70s disco ensemble in a leather halterneck top and matching flared trousers.

Reliving the moment on her IG, Maya shared two snaps in the edgy ebony getup. The raven-haired beauty wore her glossy tresses in a poker-straight style, levelling up her beauty glow with fluttery lashes, honey-hued bronzer and feline flicked eyeliner.

Maya wore a metallic blue jumpsuit to host Aftersun

Maya accessorised with several layers of silver jewellery, including a daring mashup of chunky silver rings.

If you loved Maya on this season of Love Island, you're in luck. The star appeared to confirm her return for the highly-anticipated summer season of the ITV dating show - proving that the hostess with the mostess is here to stay.

Maya confirmed her return for Love Island's summer season

Signing off her Instagram post, the star added: "[Had the] best time ever, can’t wait to do it all over in the summer." We can't wait either, Maya!

