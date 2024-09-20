Maya Jama channels Cindy Crawford in jaw-dropping vintage silk animal print

Maya Jama can do no wrong when it comes to her sartorial choices, but honestly? She might have just had her most iconic fashion moment of the entire year.

The Love Island host's wardrobe is filled to the brim with It-girl party attire, figure-hugging silhouettes and vintage pieces by the globe's most renowned designers.

For the Maya Jama x Gordon's Premium Pink end-of-summer party at Sexy Fish in Mayfair last night, she donned yet another stellar vintage piece that gave 'animal print' the ultimate spin.

The 30-year-old stunned in a silk, spaghetti strap maxi dress from Roberto Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2000 collection - a dress worn by Cindy Crawford on the runway.

© Dave Benett Maya wore vintage Roberto Cavalli

The piece, which is currently on resale via Vestiaire Collective for £4000, oozed cool-girl sophistication from head to toe, featuring a scoop neck, a marble design, and a statement tiger printed on the front.

Animal print has made waves in the fashion industry once again over the last few seasons. At the end of 2023, the likes of Alexa Chung, Mia Regan and Kate Moss, revived the 'cheugy' trend with their statement winter ensembles.

© Dave Benett She attended the Maya Jama and Gordon's Premium Pink end-of-summer brunch at Sexy Fish

Whilst the 'Mob Wife' trend and the summer agendas of influencer and industry tastemakers alike kept the trend alive for 2024, the autumn/winter runways in February cemented it as a fashion go-to that would remain through the rest of the year.

© 1st Dibs The dress was originally worn on the runway by Cindy Crawford

"Animal prints are often seen scattered throughout the runways, but this season the favourite is leopard," says H! Fashion's style writer Chloe Gallacher, "We’ve seen it creeping back into our wardrobes already with fashion editors donning leopard print jeans, but expect to see more."

Maya's iteration of the trend with a literal animal printed on the body, redefined the trend for this season, adding extra levels of energy whilst remaining flirty and romantic.

It's official, she's the ultimate sartorial muse of the moment.