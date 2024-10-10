Maya Jama stuns in designer denim mini skirt co-ord

Maya Jama and cool-girl silhouettes go hand-in-hand

She loves a co-ord in all forms. From futuristic tracksuits to sporty-chic double denim, her two-piece agenda is a force to be reckoned with.

This morning the Love Island presenter shared a selfie video on her Instagram, proving just how powerful double denim can be for any occasion.

© Instagram/@mayajama Maya shared a video wearing the coolest denim co-ord of the season

Sporting the coolest mid-wash jacket featuring an asymmetric zip fastening, an oversized collar and a figure-cinching silhouette, the 30-year-old simply tagged "@maisonalaia" telling us everything we need to know about her stunning jacket.

She paired it with a fitted mini skirt, assumingly also from the brand, and a pair of strappy sandal heels.

© Instagram/@mayajama Her two-piece was from French fashion maison Alaia

Her long brunette tresses styled loose and wavy, and a statement red lip added some final touches of glamour to her effortlessly cool look.

Co-ords are Maya's bread and butter.

At Alberta Ferretti's Milan Fashion Week show in September, she stunned in an all-white outfit from the house’s resort 2025 collection, featuring an oversized track jacket with a high-neckline, long sleeves and silver zip-down detailing, in addition to a low-slung mini skirt topped with a thick belt punctuated by studs - marrying Y2K detailing with a timeless colour scheme.

© Instagram/@mayajama The Love Island host attended the Alberta Ferretii SS25 show in Milan © Instagram / @mayajama Maya also wore a sporty denim co-ord in August

She also put a sporty spin on double denim this summer - a look that is perfect for off-duty agendas in AW24. Maya opted for a matching baggy jeans and oversized denim jacket combo over a black sports bra and high-waisted legging co-ord. The style maven opted for a pair of crisp white Nike Air Force 1 trainers, a style which is beloved among the street style scene. Swap out her sports bra for a thicker underlayer and you're good to go.

The It-Brit's style agenda has catapulted to stardom since she took over as host of the ITV hit reality series. And whilst the show isn't back on our screens just yet, Maya continues to serve major looks off-camera.