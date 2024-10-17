Who is Mikey Madison? The Tarantino It-girl destined for Oscars stardom

Waltzing down the Croisette wearing top-to-toe Chanel Haute Couture, actress Mikey Madison announced to the world that she had arrived.

With a starring turn in the Palme D’Or winner Anora out later this year, the California native is pipped to be catapulted into superstar status and rumours of a Best Actress Oscar are gaining momentum...

© CHRIS DELMAS Mikey Madison for the 5th Season premiere of Better Things

Who is Mikey Madison?

25 year-old Mikey was born and raised in LA and believe it or not, actually had her heart set on a career in competitive horseback riding before her sister married a screenwriter and her interest pivoted to the world of film and TV.

Acting since 2013, her hobbies include baking (she considers her chocolate chip cookies to be her speciality) and looking after her energetic rescue dog Jam and her cat Biscuit.

© XNY/Star Max Mikey in a pencil skirt and silk top in New York

What roles has she played?

Mikey’s breakout role was in the beloved cult comedy series Better Things as a sulky teenager and eldest sister of three. She was then cast in the fifth instalment of the Scream horror movies, and appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a member of Charles Manson's famed cult 'The Family,' who carried out the infamous 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders. Fans were lead to believe her role mirrored that of Susan 'Sadie' Atkins, an active member of the clan.

Her work caught the attention of director Sean Baker (The Florida Project and Tangerine), who wrote the eponymous role of Anora for her. The flick took the top gong at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, with Mikey’s scene stealing turn as a vivacious sex worker credited for the film’s rip roaring success.

© Everett/Shutterstock The Anora poster

Anora (known as Ani) is employed for one week by a Russian oligarch’s son after meeting in a strip club, and the pair head on a rowdy journey that ends up in a Vegas chapel. It’s a giddy, riotous film that blends romance, comedy and heart wrenching drama.

Why is there Oscar buzz around her?

With Anora set to hit cinemas later this year, Mikey leads the speculation around next year’s Best Actress trophy at the Academy Awards.

We’re also excited to see what she will wear to the ceremony, having sported Chanel, Prada and Schiaparelli on the red carpet.