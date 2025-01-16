Loved Anora? Here’s how to get Ani’s signature hair tinsel look

Escorts, oligarchs and Noughties bandage dresses - Sean Baker’s award-nominated hit Anora is a cinematic marvel.

Starring the one-and-only Mikey Madison, the 2024 film follows the life of a young sex worker from Brooklyn, Ani, who becomes entangled with the son of a Russian oligarch.

What follows is a whirlwind narrative spanning spontaneous Vegas weddings, hitmen interventions and strip club squabbles. The perfect cocktail of high-octane drama and after-hours visuals.

In addition to the lead actress’ stunning performance as the fiery 23-year-old, fashion fiends were captivated by her character’s daring style. From ankle-break-worthy stilettos to tartan kilts, Ani’s wardrobe fully encapsulated her brash, unapologetic attitude.

© Anora The 23-year-old's work as a stripper heavily influences her costume choices

Her hair also played a starring role. Aside from her butterfly-dotted claws, which a fellow stripper considers the height of class in one comedic scene, Ani adorns herself with hair tinsel to catch the eye.

Hair tinsel has become increasingly popular over the past couple of months, championed by influencers and party-goers alike wanting to add that lil summin’ summin’ to their clubbing attire.

Seeking more information about the whimsical hair trend, we spoke with Taylor Taylor stylist Zoe Adams.

What exactly is hair tinsel?

"Hair tinsel is a type of hair extension made from thin, iridescent metallic strands that are attached to your hair. It’s used to add dimension and shine to hairstyles, typically for special occasions or parties. Unlike traditional hair extensions, it doesn’t aim to make your hair longer or thicker but adds a shimmering, decorative effect. It’s the perfect way to add a temporary bit of colour or shine to the hair without the commitment or cost of permanent colour."

How long does it last?

"Hair tinsel typically lasts 1 to 2 weeks in the hair."

What occasions would you wear hair tinsel for?

"Hair tinsel is often worn for festive occasions like Christmas, New Year celebrations, or costume parties. It has a 'dress-up' vibe and can also be fun for themed events or festivals."

How do I get the hair tinsel look?

"You can achieve the hair tinsel look yourself by purchasing tinsel kits, these can be found for as little as £5 on Amazon. Many self-tutorials are available online, and applying hair tinsel is simple, usually requiring only a few strands to create the desired effect."

From your experience, has hair tinsel grown in popularity recently?

"Yes, hair tinsel has grown in popularity recently, particularly due to trends on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. These platforms have popularised the 'fairy hair' aesthetic and encouraged a playful approach to hair styling. While it remains more of a seasonal trend, its visibility has increased, especially during festive seasons and events."