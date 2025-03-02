2025 Oscars live updates: Michelle Yeoh in tears after jaw-dropping performance as Kieran Culkin wins first award

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have kicked off the 2025 Oscars with an incredible performance of "Defying Gravity," leaving Michelle Yeoh in tears.

Ariana opened the show singing "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard Of Oz. Multi-hyphenate Ariana looked gorgeous in a red sparkling ballgown, reminiscent of the ruby slippers, before her Wicked co-star Cythia then took over to perform "Home," the last song from The Wiz.

They then performed the "Defying Gravity" from the Tony-winning musical and now Oscar-nominated movie, which saw audiences at home and in the audience crying.

Michelle Yeoh in tears after Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's performance

Conan O'Brien took to the stage to host, and his introduction saw him take part in a skit featuring Demi Moore with a scene from The Substance, as he emerged from her body.

He then performed standup for several minutes, referencing the Karla Sofia Gascon scandal, the length of The Brutalist, and how to pronounce Ralph Fiennes' name.

Emilia Perez was a clear frontrunner ahead of the show with 13 nominations – only one behind the record for most nominations by a single film. But amid ongoing criticism of its subject matter, and the discovery of derogatory tweets from lead actress Karla, its chances are now slim to none.

Conclave and Anora have pushed forward as the frontrunners; Conclave won at SAG and BAFTA but Anora won at the DGA and PGA Awards.

In the acting categories, Best Actor is a toss up between Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown and Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, although a win for Ralph would be a pleasant surprise, while Mikey's win at BAFTA suggests Demi Moore's win for The Substance isn't a complete lock.

Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), meanwhile, seem like they are on track for wins in the Supporting categories though, after sweeping the season – although anonymous voter stories have shown real support for Ariana Grande in Wicked.

This year's ceremony will air live on ABC at 8/7c and 5pm PST, and for the first time ever live on the streaming platform Hulu.

2025 Oscars winners









Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice