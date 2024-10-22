Nicola Peltz Beckham's tank top look is so Spice Girls-coded

It-girl items line the wardrobes of both Nicola Peltz Beckham and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. Both fashion veterans in their own right, the A-listers are certified connoisseurs of style, particularly that of the Nineties persuasion.

On Monday, actress Nicola debuted her latest look online, slipping into a simple black scooped-neck tank top and grey jogging bottoms for a mooch-tastic day out with her husband Brooklyn.

Wearing her dark, recently trimmed hair down loose in a bob-inspired crop, the 29-year-old posed outside a petrol station in the monochrome outfit that radiated off-duty chic.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham The Lola actress channelled 90s Spice Girls style

A pair of wraparound black shades shielded her face from the Los Angeles sunshine, while a longline necklace featuring her Star of David pendant adorned her neck.

Nicola’s attire looked as if it was plucked straight from Victoria’s archive. A celebrated member of the Spice Girls, Victoria was often pictured in street style get-up by the paparazzi, alongside her stylish bandmates.

© Getty Spcie Girls, 1998 © Getty Spice Girls, 1998

The tank top and joggers combo was a particular favourite of Mel B and Mel C, both of whom owned a plethora of sporty-chic looks for both onstage and off-stage wear. However, when Victoria and footballer David started dating in 1997, the singer fully embraced WAG style, incorporating casual loungewear into her classy arsenal.

When showing face at public appearances, the fashion designer leaned into her WAG role even further, trading in her off-duty tanks for form-fitting dresses, often in black or neutral tones, paired with stilettos or high-heeled boots.

Her wardrobe showcased minimalist sophistication, with bodycon silhouettes and tailored pieces that emphasised clean yet daring lines. Victoria also wore sharp blazers, glossy leather jackets, and the occasional little black dress, exuding an air of understated glamour. Her fashion choices were always on trend, balancing her signature posh elegance with the 90s love for edgy, high-fashion statements and streetwear.