Bella Hadid is going from cowgirl cool to country girl classic for AW24

It’s that time of year when the A-listers begin to influence our outerwear wardrobe, showing us which cold-weather pieces should be on our seasonal fashion radars.

We’ve already seen an influx of leather blazers (unsurprisingly), bomber jackets and luxe longline wool coats. Adding a new piece to our winter wishlists is country bumpkin Bella Hadid.

The 28-year-old’s affinity with the countryside is no secret. An experienced equestrian, Bella often shares glimpses of her love for horses on social media, solidifying her cowgirl credentials. And for the new season, she's swapped out her cowgirl attire for a touch of countryside chic.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella wore a wax jacket with a shearling collar

She shared an Instagram post, explaining that the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) is one of the partners for the 'Ôrabella Alchemy Foundation - the charitable initiative that is a part of her beauty brand, 'Ôrabella. Is there anything more Bella Hadid-coded than combining wellness with horses?

To promote the partnership, she spent a day in her natural habitat surrounded by horses, wearing a khaki green wax jacket featuring a shearling collar and exaggerated sleeves. She paired it with denim straight-leg jeans and a brown thermal baselayer.

Originating in the 19th century as practical outerwear for sailors and farmers, British brands like Barbour popularised wax jackets on mainstream fashion agendas in the 20th century, especially in the countryside for hunting and the outdoors.

By the 1980s and 1990s, wax jackets became uber-fashionable, and embraced for their rugged, heritage look. Today, they’re iconic for blending style with utility, often associated with British country fashion and a timeless sense of practicality.

In her Instagram post, Bella explained: “PATH changes lives through the power of horses and equine-assisted services.”

She continued: The 'Ôrabella Alchemy Foundation donates 1% of all net sales as well as service hours, community outreach, and social promotion to partners like these.”