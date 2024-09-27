Bella Hadid's wild fashion transformation you simply have to see

We are truly convinced that this is Bella Hadid’s world and we are simply living in it.

Not anyone can pull off crotchless slacks, especially when layered with denim, leather and suede - but the model most certainly can.

Bella touched down in Paris earlier this week to mark her return to the runway. The 27-year-old took to the catwalk for Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2025 collection, following a two-year hiatus from runway shows.

© Getty Bella Hadid for Saint Laurent SS25

Under Anthony Vaccarello’s creative vision, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid suited up in a deliciously slouchy, black tailored set that served up office-chic. The masculine design featured sleek lapels, an XL silhouette, a double-breasted cut and matching crisp, straight leg trousers.

The suit was coolly layered over an off-white shirt complete with a black tie, channelling Mad Men mystique with a contemporary twist.

© Instagram/@bellahadid The model traded in her YSL suit for some Western chaps

Looking like a suave Wall Street worker from the 1980s, Bella mapped the runway, in front of fellow industry insiders Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zöe Kravitz and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Just a day or so later however, the famed Hadid jetted back home, slipping into her default Western attire.

© Instagram/@bellahadid The 27-year-old has championed rodeo-ready style all summer

Having revelled in the rodeo aesthetic as of late, most probably influenced by her cowboy partner Adan Banuelos, Bella reinforced her penchant for the rustic aesthetic. She shared her latest outfit via social media, consisting of some crotchless chaps cut from caramel-toned leather, layered over some mid-wash blue jeans and paired with square-toe suede boots.

Coffee-coloured embroidery peppered the trousers, which were teamed with a chunky silver belt and toffee-toned knit jumper.

The model famously championed the look earlier this month, taking to the streets of New York in the very same pair of trousers and a tightly-fitted shirt by Susamusa. The Coperni muse fixed a buckled, brown leather belt across her waist, leading the eye to her thoroughly Western slacks. A black cowboy hat perched atop her dark, silky hair, which framed her campaign-fronting features.

From Saint Laurent opulence to Western-chic playfulness, Bella has each and every corner of clothing covered. As they say, get a girl who can do both.