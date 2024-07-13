Bella Hadid's bringing the Wild West to the Upper East Side in her micro leather mini shorts

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashion fans rejoice because Bella Hadid is back up to her old fashion-fuelled tricks once again, this time stepping out in the Big Apple in not one, but two seriously Cowboy Carter-approved ensembles.

Fans of both the Hadid sister and fashion have been at a loose end wardrobe inspiration-wise for a while now as a few months ago the supermodel traded in her pointed-toe slingbacks for a set of cowboy boots.

Until now…

© Getty Fashion Bella is our favourite Bella

Everyone knows that a true fashion icon can’t be seen wearing just one fabulous ‘fit for a day out in the city. Bella’s first look of the day consisted of a set of flared leather trousers, adorned with silver sequins in a flame-like pattern. She styled her green pants with a ribbed tank top printed with a tiger, animated figure and scorpion artwork, a stack of gold bangles and bracelets on each arm, two bold gold necklaces, kitten heel pumps and trusty black leather tote bag.

© Getty Obsessed is an understatement

Soon after the 'Ôrəbella founder quick changed into a sultry going-out ensemble, this time trading in her leather flares for a set of micro mini leather hot pants, a plunging neckline halterneck bodysuit and knee-high heeled boots.

Both looks, though uber-chic, nod to her new life as a fully-fledged country girl, a title in which she takes very seriously, recently competing in a barrel run competition on her horse.

© Getty This is what we call peak football fashion

Bella’s cool-girl-coded looks come just days after she was spotted donning a set of denim mini shorts and an oversized red sports shirt to debut her new partnership with Adidas.

All in all, we think it’s safe to say that Bella’s recent looks perfectly embody the saying “You can take the girl out of the country but you can't take the country out of the girl.”