Zendaya and Tom Holland are couple goals in matching date night outfits

The only way is up for Zendaya. The globally-adored actress and style muse never knows a dull sartorial moment, establishing her as one of Hollywood’s most exciting players in the game.

On Thursday evening, the 28-year-old stepped out to support her boyfriend Tom Holland at the BERO launch event, which celebrated the Spiderman actor’s new no-alcohol brand.

For the high profile event, Zendaya slipped into a burgundy leather dress - a custom creation courtesy of Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The piece featured a figure-sculpting design, a V-neckline, a cinched waist enhanced by gold hardware detailing and fine spaghetti straps.

© Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrated the launch of BERO in NYC

The impeccably fitted look was sourced with a helping hand from Zendaya’s long-serving stylist Law Roach, who shared a clip of the actress waltzing down a hotel corridor in the beautifully streamlined attire.

Zendaya’s date night aesthetic was completed by a bouncy blowout and glowy makeup blend that highlighted her modelesque features.

© Getty The actress wore custom Louis Vuitton styled by Law Roach

Tom complemented his partner’s autumnal colour palette in a crimson T-shirt and greens, opting for a casual look to mark the exciting new launch event. Later that day, the couple headed to the Corner Bar to continue their evening out.

Zendaya's relationship with Louis Vuitton officially began in April 2023, when she was named a global ambassador for the luxury French fashion house. She was appointed the face of major campaigns including for the Capucines handbag line, showcasing her effortless, chic style alongside the brand's timeless elegance.

She previously showcased her support for the brand during fashion month, attending the SS25 show in a puffball look that leaned into Gen Z trends.

The Dune star slipped into a sharply tailored black blazer with striking white lapels that dramatically jutted out in a diagonal cut. The blazer further showcased a tightly-cinched waist and a sculptured design, making for an avant-garde outerwear piece. A pleated red rosette adorned the right breastplate of the single-breasted garment.