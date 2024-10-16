Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zendaya just made cycling shorts desperately chic
Subscribe
Zendaya just made cycling shorts desperately chic
zendaya in pink dress for tour challengers © Getty Images

Zendaya just made cycling shorts desperately chic

The Euphoria star channelled her inner Princess Diana in her latest Instagram post

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Zendaya wearing an outfit we want to recreate immediately is nothing new. 

From the red carpet to the front row of fashion shows, the Euphoria actress and fashion muse has a sartorial agenda, at the helm of her stylist Law Roach, that industry editors and It-girls across the globe can’t get enough of. 

In her latest street style look, the 28-year-old revived one of the fashion set's favourite looks of recent seasons, and it was remniscent of the late, great, Princess Diana's go-to off-duty ensemble.

View post on Instagram
 

Zendaya posed on a farm in Switzerland, feeding a baby goat (Tom Holland's golden retriever energy is clearly rubbing off on her) for a new partnership with On, wearing a coral-hued windbreaker paired with decadent burgundy cycling shorts. 

We've seen burgundy hues taking over fashion agendas this season. From outerwear to shoes, handbags to bodysuits, the hue is a warmer, chicer iteration of last year's cherry red trend.

Whilst other shorts trends have dominated this year including micro shorts and boyish boxers, thigh-cinching cyclers have been an It-girl go-to over recent seasons, spearheaded by Diana in the Nineties, and Zendaya’s deep red colourway gave the aesthetic an on-trend makeover, perfect for those mild autumnal weather days.

LONDON - NOVEMBER 1995: Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, leaves Chelsea Harbour Club, London in November, 1995. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage) © Anwar Hussein
Diana spearheaded the cycling shorts trend in the 90s

The mark that Princess Diana left on the fashion world is boundless. Arguably, she's the most influential style muse in fashion history, and still, 26 years after her death, her distinguishable sartorial agenda is still being used as inspiration for the whole industry.

 "The fact that celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski continue to look back at Diana as a point of inspiration, proves her longevity. It also shows how much of a fashion muse she was and why she is so rightly remembered today," says H! Fashion Natalie Salmon.

Whilst Zendaya and Princess Diana's sartorial agendas may be worlds apart, Zendaya's latest look proves the unwavering influence of the late style icon.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More