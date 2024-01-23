Zendaya just wore £4 calf-high fishnets to Paris Fashion Week

Understandably, the life of an A-lister seems impossibly glamorous to us mere mortals. But if Zendaya's latest look is anything to go by, the Spider-Man star is actually way more relatable than we'd first anticipated.

Paris has set the wheels in motion for Haute Couture Week, and with the most avant-garde period in the fashion calendar comes a plethora of killer celebrity 'fits.

Bringing her style A-game to the Schiaparelli SS24 show, the actress proved that she is partial to some affordable hosiery.

© Getty The star wore a pair of fishnet socks by Calzedonia

Dressed by globally renowned stylist Law Roach, Zendaya looked utterly striking on Monday when she was snapped outside the Italian luxury label's showcase event.

The 27-year-old brought an infusion of gothic elegance to the front row, sporting a black polo neck top with statement 3D knot detailing running along the outer sleeves alongside a lustrous midaxi skirt, complete with a voluminous train.

Her Joan of Arc-esque micro bangs prompted considerable attention, as did her striking fishnets and heels combo.

As it turns out, Zendaya's calf-high fishnet socks are actually from Italian hosiery stalwart Calzedonia, the label's 'Micronet Knee-Highs' to be exact.

Despite their modest price point – the style currently retails for just £4 – her fishnet socks added a sense of refined sultriness to Zendaya's otherwise eye-wateringly expensive ensemble, working seamlessly with her stilettos to create a sultry sock-shoe pairing.

Time to take our cues from the screen star and up our hosiery game…