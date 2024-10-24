Princess Eugenie's rare pearl Chanel bag is perfect for party season

We have a love-hate relationship with rare accessories.

On one hand, seeing somebody sport a luxury piece that stands out from the crowd is a thing of beauty. On the other, the chances of us finding for ourselves is next to impossible (unless we're on alert on every resale site and prepared to pay a pretty penny more than retail price).

The latest piece we're lusting over? Princess Eugenie's Chanel flap bag.

Equally as iconic as it is hard to find, the stylish royal stepped out for date night at Oswalds with her husband Jack Brookbank - a fitting accessory for such an exclusive venue. Eugenie perfected elevated casual, wearing a pair of black straight-leg trousers, a striped shirt, an oatmeal wool coat and black stiletto court heels.

© Shutterstock Princess Eugenie also carried her Chanel at the Frieze Art Fair 2024

Under her arm, she carried her classic Chanel flap bag, peppered with opulent pearls. Whilst the bag epitomises party season chic, she proved that the piece is perfect for any occasion by wearing it at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November last year. Can we also appreciate her posing with former Spice Girl Geri Horner and supermodel Naomi Campbell?

Cool-girl-coded accessories are Eugenie's bread and butter. From Chanel bags to slingback heels, her shoes and bag wardrobe is equally as trendy as it is timeless.

Eugenie and Jack stepped out in Mayfair just days after their six-year wedding anniversary earlier this month.

"Back in 2018, the world witnessed a moment of pure Peter Pilotto magic during Princess Eugenie's nuptials with Jack Brookbank," H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon explained, "As she stepped out of the car at St George's Chapel - adorned in a wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos (founders of the British label) - Eugenie's gown combined innovative textile design with a contemporary feminine silhouette"

A royal fashion muse if we ever saw one.