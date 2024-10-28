Nicole Scherzinger has officially entered her 'Quiet Luxury' era

Queen of ‘Quiet Luxury’ Sofia Richie Grainge has been busy taking care of her baby, leaving Nicole Scherzinger to pick up the baton.

Joining fellow industry insiders such as Elsa Hosk, Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf, the singer embraced the ever-popular movement, making a case for sleek sophistication while out in New York on Friday.

During her press tour for Broadway show Sunset Boulevard, Nicole stepped out in a chocolate brown bodycon dress crafted from a thick knitted fabric and complete with cut-out detailing around the waist. A sleeveless silhouette, a split cut and loop detailing elevated the garment, which served up minimalism with a sculptural twist.

© Getty The actress looked charming in chocolate for the NYC outing

The number was paired with some co-ordinating point-toe heels in a similar mocha hue, finished with a patent croc-effect gleam.

The singer wore her long, dark hair down loose and debuted a deep glamour glow, featuring a radiant, dewy complexion, a mauve lip, false lashes and a vampy eyeshadow palette that was perfectly blended to highlight her features.

© Getty She later slipped into a cobalt blue co-ord

The very same day, Nicole changed into a more eye-catching ensemble. She opted for a colour block look consisting of a cobalt blue roll-neck top and matching trousers in a leather-look finish with a high-rise form. A pair of ivory point-toe heels added a mod-inspired Sixties spin to the contemporary outfit.

Nicole is currently starring as Norma Desmond in the 2024 Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre in New York. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is a reimagining of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical, which is based on the 1950 film about an ageing silent film star and her complex relationship with a young screenwriter.

The singer-slash-actress’ portrayal has received praise for its depth, bringing a fresh take to Norma's character as resilient yet vulnerable. This role also marks her Broadway debut following her acclaimed performance in the London West End run.