Kylie Jenner masters the red tights trend with statement puffer jacket

It’s been an extremely busy week fashion-wise for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister Kylie and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Showing off her new festive toned drop for her namesake fashion label Khy, the mother of two made a sartorial style case for styling red tights.

Posting to her 396m Instagram followers, Kylie shared a selection of stylised images of herself wearing the new colourway of her previously sold-out oversized puffer jacket with a set of tights and a matching top from the base layers collection.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner The new Khy collection is available to shop on the Khy website now

Red tights have been a major cosy season style staple in the fashion sphere, worn by the likes of Jenna Ortega, Emma Corrin and Dua Lipa on the regular with mini dresses, hot pants and sleek dresses. H! Fashion’s Lauren Ramsay describes the vibrant hosiery as an "unexpected street style trend" which elevates any A/W ensemble.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Red is 2024's unofficial most favoured colourway

The selection of festive snaps comes just days after she was seen celebrating her friend Hailey Bieber’s new Barrier Butter product at an intimate Rhode dinner in an ultra-plunge black top. The opulent evening was also attended by Bella Hadid, her sister Kendall and Claudia Schiffer.

Just days before her date night dinner, Kylie joined her sisters Kendall and Kim at the 2024 Annual Academy Museum Gala, stunning in a vintage cut-out Mugler gown from the brand's SS98 Couture collection.

When Khy launched back in November of last year, Kylie made it clear that many of her drops would be in collaboration with other designers aiming to "redefine the modern wardrobe by offering edited collections that seamlessly blend luxury with everyday style."

The hype beast puffer jacket is part of her collaboration with Entire Studios, a New Zealand-based fashion brand founded by Former Yeezy protégés Dylan Richards Diaz and Sebastian Hunt.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Entire Studios created a custom dress for Kylie's 2022 Halloween costume

Entire Studios was also the brains behind Kylie's 2022 Frankenstein Bride Halloween costume and was recently featured in Lyst’s The Lyst Index Q3 report as a brand on the rise, with searches increasing by 54% since August.

If you’re stuck for festive outfit options, look no further than Kylie’s most recent IG post.