Victoria Beckham just schooled us on how to style white jeans and a classic t-shirt
Victoria Beckham is seen on June 27, 2023 in Paris, France© Marc Piasecki

VB styled her Alina High Waisted Stretch Jeans with the Frame Belt In Burgundy Leather for an off-duty weekend look

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there’s one thing about Victoria Beckham it’s that she can make any outfit look utterly chic. 

Whether she’s styling a cutout top with black trousers, her signature oversized suiting combo or a bustier dress and cardigan, whatever VB wears instantly turns to fashion gold, even if it is just a simple pair of jeans and a plain t-shirt. 

Sharing an Instagram story to her 33m followers yesterday, the former Spice Girl schooled us in effortless elevation, accessorising her white jeans and grey t-shirt look with a burgundy leather belt. 

Victoria Beckham shares an image of herself styling her Alina High Waisted Stretch Jean with the Frame Belt In Burgundy Leather© Instagram/@victoriabeckham
Victoria styled her Alina High Waisted Stretch Jean with the Frame Belt In Burgundy Leather

Tucking her grey t-shirt into her white Alina Jeans, Victoria made sure all emphasis was on her striking 'Frame Belt In Burgundy Leather.' The elegant belt which retails online for £190 is a hero product in VB's collection, made from 100% Smooth Calf Leather and featuring a gold plated ‘B’ motif buckle. 

When she’s not dressed to impress to support her son Brooklyn's new business ventures, her daughter-in-law Nicola's film work or her husband David’s footballing endeavours on the red carpet, Victoria’s off-duty style is the epitome of paired-back chic. 

A combo of jeans and a plain t-shirt have forever been a go-to for VB, so much so that in August she announced a major brand development for her fashion house, launching a denim refresh collection featuring "contrasting light wash on deep denim, barrel jean silhouettes, 70s style front pockets on high-rise lengths."

Victoria posed with Eva Longoria ahead of her Paris Fashion Week SS25 show© Instagram/@evalongoria
Victoria posed with Eva Longoria ahead of her Paris Fashion Week SS25 show

Just last month she proved how chic the simple combo can be, styling a dark blue barrel leg-shaped pair with a crisp white tee and pointed-toe pumps to hug her BFF Eva Longoria whilst in Paris for her SS25 show. 

Real fashion lovers will know the effort it takes to get dressed in the morning, so it’s essential to have a great pair of fitting jeans and a plain t-shirt that you can throw on and accessorise with a belt when you just can’t be bothered to go all out. 

