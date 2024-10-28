Sydney Sweeney channels Western-chic in thigh-high cowboy boots

It’s official. Sydney Sweeney has joined the likes of Beyoncé and Bella Hadid in their adoration for all-things cowboy.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old attended a country music concert starring Luke Combs and Eric Church alongside friends Kaylee McGregor and Jayde Emory Hafner in North Carolina. The event prompted the Euphoria actress to trade in her Hollywood gowns for something a touch more country-chic, with Sydney sporting a pair of thigh-high cowboy boots and double denim that oozed all-American cool.

Writing: "Endless gratitude to Luke Combs and Eric Church for bringing everyone together with this beautiful concert," under the series of images shared online, the HBO break-out star fully embraced Western glamour, styling out a classic denim trucker jacket, high-waisted jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

© Instagram/@sydneysweeney The Euphoria star nailed the thigh-high boots look

She wore her blonde hair down loose in her signature blowdry and opted for a barely-there makeup blend to accentuate her naturally striking features.

Western fashion has successfully gripped the Hollywood sphere across 2024, with a host of well-known names and faces channelling Wild West sartorials for public outings.

© Instagram/@sydneysweeney She was joined by friends at the country concert in North Carolina

Most famously to do so is model Bella Hadid, whose cowboy boyfriend has piqued her interest in the ever-popular aesthetic.

The trend is all about merging rugged cowboy influences with urban sophistication. Characterised by suede fringes, oversized belts, distressed denim, cowboy boots, and wide-brim hats, the style brings a refined twist to classic Western wear. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber have also embraced this look, often pairing fringed jackets with sleek, minimalist pieces for a modern vibe.

© Getty Bella Hadid has been a key champion of Western-chic style

Timothée Chalamet has also been spotted sporting high-fashion takes on Western boots and denim, showcasing the versatility of the trend.

Sydney’s on-theme attire was a far cry from her prior outfit, worn to promote new work starring Amanda Seyfried. Delivering the news of her latest project via social media, the It-girl shared a video of herself reading the book while sporting a striped rugby shirt. The boyfriend-esque garment featured a gentle beige colourway, a popped colour and a loose silhouette, making for the perfect autumn knit.