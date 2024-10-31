Olivia Rodrigo channels Anya Taylor-Joy in lace-up leather mini dress

In all honesty, if we had access to any fashion piece we wanted, we too would be copying Anya Taylor-Joy’s every sartorial move.

Swapping out her bedazzled on-stage hotpants for a racy red leather mini dress, Gen Z pop-icon Olivia Rodrigo turned heads to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Calling on Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin to dress her for the occasion, the Vampire singer leaned into her edgy side, settling on a lace-up leather option fresh from the brand's SS25 runway.

© NBC The SS25 dress fitted Olivia like a glove

The dress in question was far from plain, made from one long strip of red leather, punched with silver eyelets and fastened with red thread. The sculptural piece further featured a sweetheart bustier neckline and thin spaghetti straps.

© NBC Olivia's see-through wedges were from Jordanian-Romanian fashion designer, Amina Muaddi

Olivia paired the striking party-approved look with a set of transparent wedge heels and a dark red pedicure.

Allowing all emphasis to fall on the mini dress, Olivia opted for her signature hair and makeup combo, styling her long brunette locks in a middle parting with loose waves while her makeup was fresh-faced with a lick of red-toned lip gloss.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin and his eponymous label have drawn in quite the crowd since launching in 2017, famed actress Anya Taylor-Joy being one of them.

© Eric Charbonneau Anya put an edgy spin on the iconic LBD

To attend the photocall for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga back in April, The Menu actress sported a similar version of Olivia’s leather look, except in an all-black hue with a halterneck feature.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Olivia's tour movie is available to watch now on Netflix

Whilst in the hot seat next to Jimmy Fallon, Olivia chatted about all things music, touring and her newest Netflix concert film GUTS World Tour, which premiered on October 29th. Coinciding with the small screen debut was an opulent red carpet event in Hollywood where she stunned in a navy blue vintage gown from John Galliano’s 1998 Dior collection.

Though a fashion mogul in her own right (we’re still thinking about her sheer Venice Film Festival dress) it seems not even Olivia is safe from the fashion influence of Anya, and who could blame her?