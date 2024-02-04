Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Grammy's 2024: the best dressed stars - Dua Lipa, Jameela Jamil, Kelly Osbourne & more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Grammys 2024: the best dressed stars on the red carpet

See all the glitz and glamour from the 66th awards ceremony...

Grammys 2024: the best dressed stars on the red carpet
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

The Grammy Awards may be the hottest night for celebrating music, but the outfits donned on the red carpet by the industry's most illustrious artists are just as award-worthy - and the 2024 ceremony certainly did not disappoint.

The event - which this year saw the 66th annual commemoration -  is a dazzling showcase of sartorial elegance, where celebrities make bold fashion statements and offer a visual feast complete with glamorous gowns, fashion-forward silhouettes and unexpectedly avant-garde looks that are often talked about for years to come.

We've been patiently waiting for this year's ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena to see how the outfits matched up to the glitz and glamour of 2023 - it's hard to forget Harry Styles’ glittery argyle all-in-one, Beyoncé’s sculpted corset Gucci gown and Jennifer Lopez rocking a whopping £1.5m worth of Bulgari diamonds.

This year it was all about visible corsetry, sheer material and plunge necklines and we can't get enough.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best Grammys 2024 looks, straight from the red carpet...

Victoria Monet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Victoria MonÃ©t attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Frazer Harrison

Victoria oozed glamour in a bronze sculpted dress with a corset body and elegant train.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 © Matt Winkelmeyer

Kelly Osbourne nailed the corset trend in a strapless black dress with a sculpted neckline. She paired the look with the coolest glitzy statement bag.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 © Neilson Barnard

Lainey Wilson nailed the fashion-forward three-piece suit in a tuxedo jacket with flared trousers and a statement buttoned waistcoat.

Dua Lipa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Lester Cohen

Dua stunned in a plunge-neck textured metallic gown with a matching statement choker necklace.

Paris Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Lester Cohen

Michael Jackson's daughter opted for a slinky black dress with major cut-outs.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4© CBS Photo Archive

Brandi Carlile perfected dopamine dressing in a bright orange suit paired with velvet pink shirt.

Boygenius

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 4: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus of US indie group boygenius arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)© CBS Photo Archive

Boygenius looked effortlessly cool in white Thom Browne suits.

Tessa Brooks

Los Angeles, CA - February 04: Tessa Brooks arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)© Allen J. Schaben

The YouTube star looked radiant in a slinky orange dress from Paco Rabanne's FW23 RTW collection.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 © Kevin Mazur

The country singer looked effortlessly glamorous in a form-fitting black dress with a sculpted neckline and dazzling diamond statement earrings.

Ella Balinska

Ella Balinska attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Matt Winkelmeyer

The English actress and DJ stunned in a corseted black dress complete with a pleated sheer skirt and matching arm-length gloves. 

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores

Jameela stunned in a red plunge-neck dress with a halterneck strap and gathered waist.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores

TikTok's It-girl nailed understated elegance in a cowl-neck black gown complete with simple diamond earrings.

Laverne Cox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)© Kayla Oaddams

Laverne stunned in a fiery red avant-garde look from Comme des Garçons SS15 RTW collection.

As always the event brought as much noise in the fashion department as the actual ceremony. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more