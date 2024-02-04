Grammys 2024: the best dressed stars on the red carpet

The Grammy Awards may be the hottest night for celebrating music, but the outfits donned on the red carpet by the industry's most illustrious artists are just as award-worthy - and the 2024 ceremony certainly did not disappoint.

The event - which this year saw the 66th annual commemoration - is a dazzling showcase of sartorial elegance, where celebrities make bold fashion statements and offer a visual feast complete with glamorous gowns, fashion-forward silhouettes and unexpectedly avant-garde looks that are often talked about for years to come.

We've been patiently waiting for this year's ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena to see how the outfits matched up to the glitz and glamour of 2023 - it's hard to forget Harry Styles’ glittery argyle all-in-one, Beyoncé’s sculpted corset Gucci gown and Jennifer Lopez rocking a whopping £1.5m worth of Bulgari diamonds.

This year it was all about visible corsetry, sheer material and plunge necklines and we can't get enough.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best Grammys 2024 looks, straight from the red carpet...

Victoria Monet © Frazer Harrison Victoria oozed glamour in a bronze sculpted dress with a corset body and elegant train.

Kelly Osbourne © Matt Winkelmeyer Kelly Osbourne nailed the corset trend in a strapless black dress with a sculpted neckline. She paired the look with the coolest glitzy statement bag.



Lainey Wilson © Neilson Barnard Lainey Wilson nailed the fashion-forward three-piece suit in a tuxedo jacket with flared trousers and a statement buttoned waistcoat.



Dua Lipa © Lester Cohen Dua stunned in a plunge-neck textured metallic gown with a matching statement choker necklace.

Paris Jackson © Lester Cohen Michael Jackson's daughter opted for a slinky black dress with major cut-outs.

Brandi Carlile © CBS Photo Archive Brandi Carlile perfected dopamine dressing in a bright orange suit paired with velvet pink shirt.



Boygenius © CBS Photo Archive Boygenius looked effortlessly cool in white Thom Browne suits.



Tessa Brooks © Allen J. Schaben The YouTube star looked radiant in a slinky orange dress from Paco Rabanne's FW23 RTW collection.



Carly Pearce © Kevin Mazur The country singer looked effortlessly glamorous in a form-fitting black dress with a sculpted neckline and dazzling diamond statement earrings.



Ella Balinska © Matt Winkelmeyer The English actress and DJ stunned in a corseted black dress complete with a pleated sheer skirt and matching arm-length gloves.

Jameela Jamil © Gilbert Flores Jameela stunned in a red plunge-neck dress with a halterneck strap and gathered waist.

Alix Earle © Gilbert Flores TikTok's It-girl nailed understated elegance in a cowl-neck black gown complete with simple diamond earrings.

Laverne Cox © Kayla Oaddams Laverne stunned in a fiery red avant-garde look from Comme des Garçons SS15 RTW collection.



As always the event brought as much noise in the fashion department as the actual ceremony.