Olivia Rodrigo wears dazzling new jewel on wedding ring finger

If you’ve been keeping an ear to the celebrity ground, you will have likely witnessed Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

The young couple touched down in Italy on Thursday to celebrate the premiere of the new TV series Disclaimer, in which Louis stars.

Although flooded by paparazzi and crowds, who were thrilled to see the pair together in public, Louis and Olivia maintained a cool façade, the former sporting Prada and the latter looking beautiful in Rodarte.

© Instagram/@oliviarodrigo The 21-year-old singer wore a bohemian stone on her wedding ring finger

Since the Venetian extravaganza, the duo have been making the most of their time away from Hollywood. On Wednesday, Olivia shared a sneak peek into her time off touring, sharing an image of herself during a romantic dinner via social media.

The 21-year-old merged punkish attitude with coquette detailing (her default combination) by wearing a ruched baby tee complete with a checked monochrome print. She wore her long, dark chocolate hair down loose and opted for her go-to beauty blend - a peachy complexion, a crimson manicure, a red lip and a pristine eyeliner flick.

© Shutterstock Olivia supported boyfriend Louis Partridge at the Venetian event

Clasping a glass of wine in her right hand, the singer propped herself up with her left. Much to the surprise of savvy scrollers, a large ring adorned her wedding band finger.

While it’s unlikely that the piece is an engagement ring, due to its bohemian design and oversized structure, the gem did mark Olivia’s break for tradition.

Most are wary of donning a ring on their wedding ring finger, due to the belief that it’s an ill omen.

Not Olivia however, who has sported a range of sleek, sophisticated outfits during her time in Europe.

The post shared by the star included a close-up shot of her gothic number by Rodarte. Coined the ‘Black Burnout Velvet Slip Gown With Silk Flower Pina,’ the ethereal garment adopted a longline sheer dress, peppered with ebony blooms and finished with sleek spaghetti strap detailing.