Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo: The celeb outfit changes you might have missed at the 2024 Grammys
Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo: The celeb outfit changes you might have missed at the 2024 Grammys

If you thought the red carpet looks were good, peep the on-stage ensembles...

Miley Cyrus accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for "Flowers" onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in a shimmery black halter neck gown
Orion Scott
Orion Scott
Last night Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena was flooded with the world's most notable names, all dressing to the nines for the 2024 Grammy Awards

The red carpet saw some of the fashion world's most daring looks, some setting the bar extremely high for the remainder of the awards season circuit. Everyone knows that every great party involves a quick change (or three) and boy did our favourite stars not disappoint.

 From Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish here are our favourite celeb outfit changes that didn’t go unnoticed at last night's awards.

 

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in a crystal encrusted dress© John Shearer

After changing out of her jaw-dropping custom Maison Margiela red carpet ‘fit, Miley channelled her inner Hannah Montana for her stage performance. Donning a twinkling one-piece/ dress hybrid, which was clearly meticulously tailored to fit her bod, the star literally looked like a star.

Miley Cyrus 2.0

Miley Cyrus accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for "Flowers" onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in a shimmery black halter neck gown© JC Olivera

It’s become very clear that this year Miley made the Grammys her own personal catwalk show, consisting of not one, not two, but three outfit changes throughout the night. That's what we call queen energy. For her second onstage ensemble, Miley donned a black sequin gown complete with a halter neck and chest cutout. The perfect gown to accept Record Of The Year for her mega-hit Flowers.

OIivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing a red slip gown© JC Olivera

Songstress Olivia Rodrigo most definitely nailed the trending colourway brief for her performance, donning a subtle yet effortlessly chic cherry red slip gown. The Vampire singer paired her all-red gown with a matching lip and let her brunette locks cascade over her shoulders.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing a green dress, pink head scarf and green coat© Kevin Winter

Billie swapped her Barbie varsity jacket for an exact replica of the 1965 Poodle Parade Barbie doll look. Donning an olive green dress underneath a green tweed coat with a quintessentially 60’s coded pink head scarf and cat eye sunglasses, Billie looked the part as she performed her Barbie movie ballad, What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY awards wearing a black buckle body suit, sheer longsleeve top and tights and lace up black boots © Kevin Winter

In true Dua fashion, her on-stage performance ensemble did not disappoint. Choosing a Versace-esque full leather buckled one piece over a sheer mesh long sleeve, the star paired her racey ‘fit with lace-up black boots and opaque tights.

Dua Lipa 2.0

Dua Lipa poses with Beyonce at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. Dua wears a black gown where Beyonce wears a louis vuitton blazer dress and cowboy hat© Kevin Mazur

Much like Miley, Dua made sure her outfit changes last night didn’t go unnoticed. After switching out of her onstage bondage-esque leather look, the star quickly changed into a simple but elegant all-black floor-length gown with an open back.

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in a gold leotard with tinsel embellishments © Kevin Winter

Fantasia’s on-stage ensemble was nothing short of a glistening gold masterpiece. Just like Miley, the star donned a one-piece/ dress hybrid complete with cascading gold tinsel tassels and diamond-encrusted heels.

