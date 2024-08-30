Olivia Rodrigo makes red carpet debut with Louis Partridge in sheer dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Olivia Rodrigo shelved her signature slogan tanks and fishnet tights for a night of European glamour on Thursday.

The 22-year-old made a surprise appearance at Venice Film Festival to support her boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, at the premiere of his new TV series Disclaimer.

The high octane event saw the singer grace the Italian City of Love in a true Nineties-inspired outfit. Olivia slipped into Rodarte's 'Black Burnout Velvet Slip Gown With Silk Flower Pina' - a longline sheer dress, peppered with ebony blooms and finished with sleek spaghetti strap detailing.

© Shutterstock The singer was a 90s vision in Rodarte's floor-skimming floral gown

A co-ordinating floral rosette punctuated the scooped neckline of the ethereal piece, which heavily leaned into the red carpet style of the nostalgic era. Think Kate Moss’ iconically sheer slip dress, Tyra Banks’ 1994 silver-blue gown and Kate Hudson’s 1998 black see-through set.

Olivia wore her signature chocolate locks down loose in her go-to style while making a case for a natural, honied makeup look. A red lip tapped into old school Hollywood drama, while a flawless complexion and dusting of blush exuded feminine sensibilities.

Louis joined his Grammy-winning girlfriend looking ever-so suave in a classic Seventies suit. The black tailored set featured wide lapels and an oversized cut, layered over an off-white shirt complete with a sharp popped collar.

© Shutterstock Olivia supported boyfriend Louis Partridge at the Venetian event

Both shielded their famous faces from the Italian sunshine with some black sunglasses. Olivia further accessorised by clasping Jimmy Choo's 'Celeste Clutch Bag With Crystals' and the brand's matching 'Black Metz 100 Heeled Sandals.'

Paying homage to iconic couples of the Nineties (Brad and Gwyneth, Johnny and Kate, Britney and Justin et al) the duo served up red carpet romance much to the delight of spectating crowds.

Following his rise to prominence after starring in Danny Boyle’s series Pistol and Netflix’s Enola Holmes, Louis was quickly swept up by the fashion sphere.

He was pinned as a muse by brands such as Prada, taking to Miuccia’s runway for the house’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. Since, the actor has gone on to feature in multiple campaigns for the luxury label, alongside Hollywood heroes Harris Dickinson, Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson.