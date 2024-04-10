Anya Taylor-Joy's stunning take on the LBD is seriously edgy

Anya Taylor-Joy's off-piste fashion agenda has been the talk of the town this week thanks to new images she shared of her colourful Dior dress from her secret wedding to husband Malcolm McRae two years ago.

In her first outing since she revealed the two wed on April Fool's Day in 2022, the Dune actress appeared at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada to promote the next instalment of the Mad Max movies, and her dress perfectly demonstrated her abstract yet effortlessly cool sartorial agenda.

The 27-year-old stunned in a figure-hugging black mini dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's fall/winter 2024 collection.

© Getty Anya wore an eyelet LBD from Ludovic de Saint Sernin

The dress, adorned with eyelets and featuring a loose strap hanging from the hem, gave the classic little black dress a cool-girl, edgy makeover - the epitome of Anya's signature style.

MORE: 8 times the little black dress was worth its weight in style gold

"There is perhaps no garment more worthy of iconic status than the little black dress," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "The classic style staple adorns the wardrobes of so many, unsurprising, given its universal ability to flatter. The LBD is a simply cut evening or cocktail dress, often short, that can be dressed both up and down, depending on what your diary has in store."

© Getty She put the coolest spin on the LBD

Anya matched hers with a pared-back pair of black court heels and minimal silver jewellery, to let her magic mini do all the talking.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is the fifth instalment and a prequel to the iconic Mad Max franchise. Also starring Chris Hemsworth, the film tells "the origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa [played by Anya] before her encounter and teamup with Mad Max," as explained by IMBD.

The film is set to be released in UK cinemas on 24 May 2024.