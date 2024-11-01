Lily James teases new Cliffhanger movie in crop top and cargos, and fans are saying the same thing

Lily James' acting versatility is as varied as her fashion sense.

From Cinderella to Pamela Anderson, the 35-year-old British star has proven she can truly do it all on-screen.

Off-screen, her sartorial agenda knows no bounds - whether it's goth glam on the red carpet, 90s simplicity on her off-duty days or English rose elegance, she's unafraid to take fashion risks at any moment.

Now she's given us a teaser from her latest Hollywood blockbuster, Cliffhanger, and we've got a feeling it's going to be major.

© Instagram/@cliffhangerthemovie Lily takes the lead role in the new Cliffhanger movie

Lily shared images on Instagram with her 3.2 million followers, doing quite literally what the film title says on the tin: hanging off the side of a cliff. She wore a red cropped bralette and green cargo trousers, an outfit that could easily slot into the Y2K wardrobes of the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid.

She captioned an image: "I have been having the time of my life nestled away in the mountains of Austria. I cannot wait to share what we have been working on with an unstoppable crew and epic cast; Pierce Brosnan, Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Assaad Bouab, Shubham Saraf, Suzy Bemba, Bruno Gouery, Olivia Mae Barrett & Lorenzo de Moor."

The movie is a reboot of the 1993 action movie, with Lily taking over the lead role from Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone. Its official Instagram page explains it is "starring Lily James, Pierce Brosnan and Nell Tiger Free, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra." Lily James and Pierce Brosnan? We're sold.

Lily's ability to transform into an array of characters hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, Underneath the images shared on the Cliffhanger page, comments include: "I'm impressed by this woman's talent. She can sing, act, dance, climb and everything. You deserve all this love Lily! Love you," and "she can climmmbb!?!?." Our thoughts exactly.

Suffice to say, we're eagerly awaiting a movie release date...