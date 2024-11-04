Bella Hadid is a Seventies dream in high-rise flares

It seems that Bella Hadid is taking a momentary break from her Western archive. The model has been revelling in her cowgirl fashion era as of late, looking to leather chaps, double denim and rodeo-ready looks as her main source of style inspiration.

However, on Sunday she broke from this sartorial path, stepping out in New York in a less thematic look for her weekend outing. The 28-year-old sported a long-sleeve black top with a sculpting V-neckline, paired with some ivory high-waisted flared trousers and black leather boots.

Her signature micro sunglasses made for a Y2K accessory choice, while a tan-toned suede bag with retro fringing housed her daily essentials.

© Getty Bella was spotted out and about in NYC

Bella wore her inky locks down loose in gently tumbling mermaid waves, shielding her face from the onlooking sea of cameras awaiting her stylish arrival. In her other hand, she clasped a heavy black leather jacket, which offered up a timeless, Nineties-inspired layer to elevate her monochrome ensemble.

The model championed a golden beauty blend for the East Coast outing, showcasing a deeply bronzed contour palette with glowing highlighter and a glossy lip for all to see.

© Getty The model served up Seventies sartorial inspiration

The Orebella founder’s public appearance took place on the same day as she shared a snippet into her personal life via social media - a post that, of course, featured a string of enviable outfits for her followers to coo over.

Accompanied by IRL cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos, Bella was pictured sporting a myriad of outfits, spanning crisp white jeans to vintage leather jackets, sleek Vivienne Westwood tank tops, American-inspired ‘dad’ shirts and sculpting flared denim trousers.

Proving that, despite her most recent outfit, she still remains very much in her Western style era, the younger Hadid sister was pictured amidst a series of scenic landscapes, including countryside getaways, farm escapes surrounded by young horses and untouched wildlife retreats.