Bella Hadid's favourite leather hobo bag is just £350
Bella Hadid is seen in Greenwich Village on July 12, 2024 in New York City© Gotham

The Victoria's Secret angel styled her new favourite bag with a leather jacket and jeans for a day out in LA

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
We’d be lying if we said we didn’t try our hardest every day to wake up and recreate at least one of Bella Hadid’s enviable street-style looks. 

The multifaceted style queen can quite literally pull off any aesthetic, ranging from crotchless leather chaps right through to micro mini skirts and knee-high boots. 

Though many of Bella’s wardrobe go-to’s are vastly out of reach for many of us, her newest arm-candy crush is not. 

Bella Hadid is spotted in LA wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and sunglasses© Diggzy
Bella accessorised her bag with a colourful scarf which she tied around the strap

Retailing for just £350, the Alter/Ego Hobo Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather from Coachtopia is the Hadid sister’s pick of the handbag bunch, spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday with a black version slung over her shoulder. 

Bella Hadid is spotted in LA wearing jeans, a black top, leather jacket, boots and sunglasses© Diggzy
The bag features an inside zip pocket and a magnetic snap closure

In true supermodel style, Bella styled her new bag with an ultra-chic off-duty ensemble. Opting for a set of low-slung grey jeans fixed with a black leather belt, a black high-neck top, a leather jacket, heeled boots, and a set of orange-tinted sunglasses.

Bella Hadid is spotted in cowboy boots, a red crop top and mini shorts© @Diggzy
Bella can't get enough of the cowgirl aesthetic

Bella has made it clear on more than one occasion that she loves a Coach bag. Back in August, she was seen sporting the brand’s 'Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39' in a dreamy brown suede fabric- a material which was just announced as Lyst’s second ‘Hottest Product’ for Q3, reporting a 175% spike in searches for ‘suede bag’.

Just weeks before that she took the black grain leather version on a NYC excursion, pairing it with a ribbed graphic vest and bedazzled green leather flared trousers.

The Alter/Ego Hobo Bag is one of the brand's newest silhouettes and is crafted with the leather scraps left over from the creation of Coach’s iconic quilted Tabby bag- just one of the initiatives Coach is taking to champion a more sustainable fashion industry. 

