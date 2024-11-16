Emily Ratajkowski styles thigh-high boots with a mini skirt and sheer top

Just when we thought the season called for chunky knits, woollen layers and puffer overcoats, Emily Ratajkowski shares a snap on her story in an ensemble quite the contrary.

In true It-Girl style, the fashion mogul, podcast host, actress and mother showed off her autumnal-inspired outfit with her 29.6m Instagram followers on Friday evening, proving just how versatile a pair of boots can be.

In the stylistic mirror selfie snap, EmRata can be seen in a set of thigh-high black leather boots, a lowrise plaid wrap mini skirt and a lacey black bra which she wore under a black sheer longsleeve.

© @emrata EmRata is the queen of casually cool looks

As a New York native, Emily’s semi-weather inappropriate look is the epitome of “beauty is pain” considering the average temperature in the Big Apple at the moment is a balmy 10 degrees celsius. The price of fashion hey?

Though it’s not confirmed where the famed face was going in the stylish look, it’s highly likely that it was to take her dog Colombo on a walk through the city streets on one of her daily hot girl walks.

© @emrata Emily marked the news by sharing a series of sultry lingerie snaps to her Instagram

Her Y2K-inspired look comes just days after she announced her partnership with lingerie giant Intimissi in a series of sultry new snaps. The new face of the brand debuted her new placement by saying “I am thrilled to join Intimissimi as their Brand Ambassador. Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way, and I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully."

More often than not Emily’s casually cool outfits are peak It-girl perfection, often spotted styling graphic mini dresses, knitted mini dresses with leather boots and off-the-shoulder tops with low-rise trousers.

All in all, despite the chilly weather, we will most definitely be taking style cues from her recent look.