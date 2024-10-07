Emily Ratajkowski’s date night look is so unexpected

The New York City street style queen Emily Ratajkowski isn’t letting her crown slip anytime soon, spotted over the weekend out and about in an unexpected date night ensemble.

And yes, it was of course It-girl-coded.

Soon before she was snapped strutting down her sidewalk catwalk, the High Low with EmRata podcast host shared a mirror selfie to her 29.7m Instagram followers, showing off her understated outfit.

Pairing a crisp white long-sleeve off-the-shoulder shirt with a set of fitted, lightly flared black trousers, brown leather boots and a bold red shoulder bag.

© Getty The fashionable friends emjoyed a Soho dinner date © Getty Emily opted for a pop of colour

The new face of Kurt Geigers’s AW24 'Chelsea Collection' dressed to impress for a date night dinner with her friend Ziwe Fumudoh, an American comedian and writer.

Ziwe matched EmRata’s energy for the night, styling a black cropped long sleeve with fluffy sleeve hem accents and a silk slip skirt together for a simple yet elegant look. She also added a set of lace-up leather boots to dress down the cool-girl-inspired look.

© Instagram/@emrata Emily chose a casual yet elegant look for a night out in NYC

In another Instagram story posted soon after her mirror selfie, Emily made it clear that autumnal weather is hitting the Big Apple in a big way, layering a simple blue denim jacket for a dose of stylish warmth.

This is the first time we’ve seen the model, muse, author and actress out and about since she took her three-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear to his first New York Fashion Week show a few weeks ago. The stylish duo attended the Loewe show in head-to-toe looks from the Spanish-born fashion house, with Emily pairing a leather skirt with knee-high heeled boots and a plaid shirt. Meanwhile Sly (Emily’s nickname for her firstborn) donned a tiny grey Loewe T-shirt and a set of purple trousers.

After a short hiatus to recover from NYFW (fashion girlies will know the struggle) the street style veteran is back to regular programming, just in time for the cooler season to take hole.