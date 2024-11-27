Emily Ratajkowski's thigh-high leather boots are party season perfection

Our favourite street style maven Emily Ratajkowski has done it again.

Spotted posing in a dreamy thigh-high boots and slip skirt combo on fashion favourite Gimaguas’ Instagram account, the New York resident proved just how chic a cosy autumn ensemble can be when using the right ingredients.

Wearing a full look from the Barcelona-based brand’s newest collection, the model, muse and author styled the Blair Skirt - a satin beige mini adorned with lace trim, the Sophia Jumper- a vibrant red oversized knit and the High Boot in black together to create a party-perfect look.

© @gimaguas Emily posed for a photo in the new collection at the brands pop-up store

Emily has been a known fan of Gimaguas for a while now, often spotted donning their pieces while out walking her dog Colombo, on holiday somewhere sunny and off-duty.

© @emrata The style chose to bare all and use her midriff as the ultimate outfit acessory

Just last week she shared a snap of herself and her large shopping spree at the brand's New York pop-up, wearing a red cut-out jumper, a black leather midi skirt and her new favourite footwear silhouette: thigh-high boots.

© @emrata EmRata is the queen of casually cool looks

Before that, she posted an Instagram story in the same boots, styling them with a sheer shirt and wrap-around mini skirt.

Boots in all forms have been making their way to the top of the fashion footwear pedestal for a while now, with both kitten-heeled options and pointed-toe variations leading the charge, however, it seems thigh-high styles are also gunning for a top spot.

In the past two weeks, both Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeny have posted snaps wearing Emily’s favourite boot style. Sydney opted for a cowboy-esque style and an oversized denim jacket look to watch a concert with her friends while JLo wore a sleek black pair with a high fashion micro mini skirt and cropped jacket co-ord.

H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau is a major stan of the style, explaining “There's something about a boot that finishes above the knee that exudes a certain sultriness” a statement Emily clearly agrees with.