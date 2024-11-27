Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Ratajkowski's thigh-high leather boots are party season perfection
Subscribe
Emily Ratajkowski's thigh-high leather boots are party season perfection
Emily Ratajkowski attends the "Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Emily Ratajkowski's thigh-high leather boots are party season perfection

The NYC It-Girl has coined thigh-high boots an autumn wardrobe essential once again

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Our favourite street style maven Emily Ratajkowski has done it again. 

Spotted posing in a dreamy thigh-high boots and slip skirt combo on fashion favourite Gimaguas’ Instagram account, the New York resident proved just how chic a cosy autumn ensemble can be when using the right ingredients. 

Wearing a full look from the Barcelona-based brand’s newest collection, the model, muse and author styled the Blair Skirt - a satin beige mini adorned with lace trim, the Sophia Jumper- a vibrant red oversized knit and the High Boot in black together to create a party-perfect look. 

Emily posed for a photo in the new collection at the brands pop-up store© @gimaguas
Emily posed for a photo in the new collection at the brands pop-up store

Emily has been a known fan of Gimaguas for a while now, often spotted donning their pieces while out walking her dog Colombo, on holiday somewhere sunny and off-duty. 

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned physique in a cut out sweater while shopping in NYC© @emrata
The style chose to bare all and use her midriff as the ultimate outfit acessory

Just last week she shared a snap of herself and her large shopping spree at the brand's New York pop-up, wearing a red cut-out jumper, a black leather midi skirt and her new favourite footwear silhouette: thigh-high boots. 

Emily Ratajkowski shares a snap of her outfit on Instagram© @emrata
EmRata is the queen of casually cool looks

Before that, she posted an Instagram story in the same boots, styling them with a sheer shirt and wrap-around mini skirt.

Boots in all forms have been making their way to the top of the fashion footwear pedestal for a while now, with both kitten-heeled options and pointed-toe variations leading the charge, however, it seems thigh-high styles are also gunning for a top spot. 

In the past two weeks, both Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeny have posted snaps wearing Emily’s favourite boot style. Sydney opted for a cowboy-esque style and an oversized denim jacket look to watch a concert with her friends while JLo wore a sleek black pair with a high fashion micro mini skirt and cropped jacket co-ord. 

H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau is a major stan of the style, explaining “There's something about a boot that finishes above the knee that exudes a certain sultriness” a statement Emily clearly agrees with.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More