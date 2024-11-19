Emily Ratajkowski shows off her chiselled abs in risqué cut-out jumper

As they say: if you got it, flaunt it.

One famed face that most definitely has it is the triple threat model, muse and author Emily Ratajkowski.

Effortlessly proving that beauty is pain (considering the below average temperatures at the minute) the NYC-based style icon EmRata showed off her incredibly toned abs in a rather bizarre sweater on Monday evening, and we can’t help but be obsessed.

© @emrata The style chose to bare all and use her midriff as the ultimate outfit acessory

Posing for an Instagram snap which she posted to her 29.6m followers, the Intimissi muse styled a sheer black low-rise midi skirt with a pair of knee-high boots and a not-so-cosy oversized red knitted jumper featuring a giant hole in the middle.

She wore the distressed jumper in true It-Girl style- with nothing underneath and let her underboob and chiselled midriff do all the talking.

Emily paired the risque ensemble with a takeaway coffee cup and a slew of red tote bags slung over each arm, indicating that she did some serious damage while shopping at Gimaguas’s New York Pop-up.

© @gimaguas Kate Moss' daughter was the face of the brands AW24 campaign © @gimaguas Lily-Rose has sported the brand on more than one occasion

Gimaguas is one of the newest brands on every cool-girls radar at the minute. The Barcelona-based RTW brand already has a cult fashion following, with Lila Moss starring in the Autumn Winter 24 campaign and Lily-Rose Depp spotting in an array of pieces on the regular.

© @gimaguas EmRata is a huge stan of the Spanish brand

Emily and her love for the carefully crafted Spanish-made brand go back a while. Remember that white crochet co-ord she wore back in June to take her dog Colombo on one of their daily hot girl walks? Gimaguas. Or, those striking leather thigh-high boots she wore with a tartan mini skirt and a sheer top on Monday? You guessed it, Gimaguas.

Every fashion lover knows the struggle to find a brand synonymous with their own style, often resulting in many trial-and-era ensembles that we’d prefer didn’t see the light of day. For Emily Ratajkowski, we think it’s safe to say that she’s found her go-to and we couldn’t be more thrilled that it’s actually obtainable.