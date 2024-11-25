Jennifer Lopez stuns in micro mini skirt and thigh-high boots combo

Jennifer Lopez's fashion agenda is ageing like a fine wine.

The haute Hollywood legend constantly wears outfits that sartorial lovers can't get enough of, and she's committed to styling up a variety of aesthetics to keep us on our toes (credit, where credit is due, goes to her long-term stylist, Rob Zangardi).

This autumn/winter season the multihyphenate star has been providing plenty of fashion inspiration, from party pieces to off-duty winter chic, and her latest look is perfect for something in between: an elevated look that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

© @jlo JLo styled up the micro mini skirt with a cropped blazer and knee-high boots

The Unstoppable star shared a series of images with her 250m followers, wearing a black pleated mini skirt and cropped blazer set by French label Patou. Whilst the pleated mini skirt is a classic, from Cher Horowitz's iconic yellow tartan number to Miu Miu's micro mini, micro-short ones like JLo's were one of the many Y2K-esque silhouettes to make a resurgence over recent seasons.

© @jlo Her entire look was from French fashion house Patou

Pairing her skirt with a slightly oversized blazer featuring a slouchy fit and a flattering waist belt gave the flirty skirt a mature and sophisticated feel. The addition of thigh-high-length black boots brought a touch of Jennifer Lopez's signature dramatic flair, and of course, no JLo look is complete without a pair of oversized square sunglasses.

Comments under the 55-year-old's post included: "Woooah JLo you are Fashion Queen," "You’re serving slay after slay," and "Legit gasped when i opened the app and this popped up first" - we couldn't agree more.

© @jlo JLo also styled a blazer with a ruffled mini skirt

Fashion-forward mini skirts and blazer looks are her brand and butter this season. Last week, she kept things autumnal in a camel-toned mini ruffled skirt and double-breasted blazer combo, both from Italian fashion house Alberta Ferretti.

We can always rely on JLo for some much-needed sartorial inspiration.