Bella Hadid is a Seventies dream in fringed suede jacket

The world will turn and fashion will evolve, but Bella Hadid remains firmly rooted in her cowgirl era.

Since her relationship with IRL cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos blossomed, the 28-year-old has fully embraced the Western aesthetic, sporting cowboy hats and crotchless chaps wherever and whenever she can.

On Friday, the Saint Laurent model debuted her latest lasso-themed look. Perched in the stands of a cowboy rodeo, Bella sported a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash jeans and an olive-hued suede jacket replete with Seventies fringed detailing.

© @bellahadid The YSL model made a case for bohemian fringing

Underneath was layered a striped boyfriend shirt and a black button-down top, which lead the eye to a statement brown leather belt featuring a large embossed buckle in silver.

Bella topped off her attire with a charcoal cowboy hat crafted from traditional felt and a burgundy leather tote bag.

© Gotham The model is officially in her cowgirl era

She beamed as she clasped her 2024 NCHA Rookie of the Year Award, showcasing a polished makeup blend featuring a flawless complexion and a rose pink lip with a touch of mauve liner. A sprinkling of delicate gold necklaces peaked out from beneath her raven locks, which were styled down loose in a sleek straightened manner.

Bella is no stranger to a Seventies-inspired outfit or too. In fact, said retro dress codes are becoming her default.

© Getty Bella was previously spotted out and about in NYC with a fringed bag

Last month, the younger Hadid sister hit the streets of New York, donning a long-sleeve black top with a sculpting V-neckline, paired with some ivory high-waisted flared trousers and black leather boots.

Her signature micro sunglasses made for a Y2K accessory choice, while a tan-toned suede bag with a lick of fabulous fringing housed her daily essentials.

Fringing gained popularity in the 1970s through the counterculture and bohemian movements, drawing inspiration from Native American and Western styles. The design nodded to a laid-back, earthy aesthetic - which perfectly slots into Bella’s Wild West era and the rustic outfits included.