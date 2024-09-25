Bella Hadid turns heads in another romantic leather look at Paris Fashion Week

It seems that Bella Hadid is taking the "if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" approach to her style game, making it abundantly clear that luxe leather looks are her new supermodel uniform.

And who can blame her when she looks that good in them?

Spotted leaving her Parisian Hotel just hours after she was seen sporting a knee-high boot, sheer tights, mini dress and oversized bomber jacket combo, the youngest Hadid sister quickly changed into a comfortable chic ensemble before heading to the SS25 Saint Laurent runway rehearsal.

© Getty Bella nailed the model-off-duty aesthetic

Swapping out her camel-toned suede mini dress for a set of sleek navy blue and white pinstripe trousers fixed with a gold buckled belt and a plunging neckline black bodysuit, Bella oozed effortless off-duty glamour.

The pièce de résistance of the ensemble, and clearly Bella’s most beloved jacket in her collection, was an oversized, vintage-looking black leather jacket with double lapels and silver metal zip fixtures.

© Getty Bella is a major fan of Y2K glasses

The global brand ambassador and face of Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 campaign accessorised the Rachel Green-approved look with a pair of her now-signature secretary reading glasses, a set of pointed-toe pumps and a slick of dewy brown lipstick.

© Getty Bella proved luxe leather is perfect for all seasons © Getty Leather trousers just went to the top of our wishlist

It’s no secret that the country girl has a soft spot for the luxurious material, often seen sporting the fabric in a variety of variations while out and about on official hot-girl business. Just a few months ago, she made a case for itty bitty leather micro mini shorts and knee-high boots in NYC, while days before that, she proved that flared green leather trousers are as chic as they sound.

© Getty Bella wore look 33 from the SS25 Saint Laurent collection

For Bella’s third outfit change of the day, she graced the Saint Laurent SS25 catwalk in a seriously sophisticated SHE-E-O oversized black suiting look, complete with a set of chunky framed spectacles and a slick-back bun.

Though we’re unsure how long the Orebella founder is in the French capital for, we fashion fanatics can only hope we get to see a few more high fashion looks from the style icon before she returns to the all-American rural ranch lifestyle.