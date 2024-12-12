Katie Holmes' 90s grunge wardrobe is having a serious moment

The devil works hard, but Katie Holmes’ wardrobe works harder.

The actress is a walking carousel of nostalgic looks, often showcasing her unparalleled self-styling skills via low-key New York strolls and coffee runs.

On Wednesday, Katie was spotted on her daily walkabout, championing a look that strongly tugged at our sentimental heartstrings.

© GC Images The actress oozed 90s nostalgia

She layered up to combat the city chill in a tan-toned blazer complete with a single-breasted cut, layered over a simple white tee and light-wash blue jeans with a wide-leg silhouette.

However, the Broadway regular served up a thoroughly Nineties spin on the seemingly classic concoction. She accessorised with an oversized chunky knit beanie and matching scarf, both in black, in addition to a pair of throwback cat-eye sunglasses in the same dark hue.

© GC Images A pair of red velvet pumps added a touch of cool-girl charm to the throwback looks

In her hands, she clutched a large suede tote Hermès bag in a soft vanilla hue which she shielded from the East coast drizzle. A pair of velvet pumps made for a cool-girl note.

Her combination of accessories heavily leaned into the grunge aesthetic pioneered by 90s iconic such as Blur, Oasis, Kurt Cobain and a young Johnny Depp (during the Kate Moss era - of course.)

© Getty Oasis, 1998 © Getty Kurt Cobain, 1993 © Getty Johnny Depp, 1995

The 90s grunge aesthetic was all about effortless rebellion and anti-establishment style. Popularised by bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, it featured flannel shirts, ripped jeans, combat boots, and oversized sweaters.

A skill Katie has mastered, layering was key, often paired with graphic tees and worn-out sneakers. Dark, moody tones like black, grey, and deep reds dominated, reflecting the era’s edgy vibe. Grunge was a mix of thrift-store finds and DIY aesthetics, redefining casual cool - one rarely-washed beanie at a time.

The actress is evidently revelling in her pre-2000 garments as of late. Last week, she was spotted styling out a pair of blue jorts layered over a pair of tights, teamed with black leather loafers, a crisp camel shirt and a longline black winter coat coolly worn on top.

Her go-to pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses with a tortoiseshell rim made for a throwback statement, which was accentuated once again by her large leather Hermès Birkin in a neutral stone hue. Black beanie included - of course.