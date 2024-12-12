Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes' unexpectedly grunge wardrobe is having a serious moment
Subscribe
Katie Holmes' unexpectedly grunge wardrobe is having a serious moment
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Katie Holmes' 90s grunge wardrobe is having a serious moment

The Broadway veteran served up Kurt Cobain-chic for her latest appearance

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The devil works hard, but Katie Holmes’ wardrobe works harder.

The actress is a walking carousel of nostalgic looks, often showcasing her unparalleled self-styling skills via low-key New York strolls and coffee runs. 

On Wednesday, Katie was spotted on her daily walkabout, championing a look that strongly tugged at our sentimental heartstrings.

katie holmes in red pumps© GC Images
The actress oozed 90s nostalgia

She layered up to combat the city chill in a tan-toned blazer complete with a single-breasted cut, layered over a simple white tee and light-wash blue jeans with a wide-leg silhouette. 

However, the Broadway regular served up a thoroughly Nineties spin on the seemingly classic concoction. She accessorised with an oversized chunky knit beanie and matching scarf, both in black, in addition to a pair of throwback cat-eye sunglasses in the same dark hue. 

katie holmes in a pair of red velvet pumps © GC Images
A pair of red velvet pumps added a touch of cool-girl charm to the throwback looks

In her hands, she clutched a large suede tote Hermès bag in a soft vanilla hue which she shielded from the East coast drizzle. A pair of velvet pumps made for a cool-girl note.

Her combination of accessories heavily leaned into the grunge aesthetic pioneered by 90s iconic such as Blur, Oasis, Kurt Cobain and a young Johnny Depp (during the Kate Moss era - of course.)

Oasis, 1998© Getty
Oasis, 1998
Kurt Cobain, 1993© Getty
Kurt Cobain, 1993
Johnny Depp, 1995© Getty
Johnny Depp, 1995

The 90s grunge aesthetic was all about effortless rebellion and anti-establishment style. Popularised by bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, it featured flannel shirts, ripped jeans, combat boots, and oversized sweaters.

A skill Katie has mastered, layering was key, often paired with graphic tees and worn-out sneakers. Dark, moody tones like black, grey, and deep reds dominated, reflecting the era’s edgy vibe. Grunge was a mix of thrift-store finds and DIY aesthetics, redefining casual cool - one rarely-washed beanie at a time. 

The actress is evidently revelling in her pre-2000 garments as of late. Last week, she was spotted styling out a pair of blue jorts layered over a pair of tights, teamed with black leather loafers, a crisp camel shirt and a longline black winter coat coolly worn on top.

Her go-to pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses with a tortoiseshell rim made for a throwback statement, which was accentuated once again by her large leather Hermès Birkin in a neutral stone hue. Black beanie included - of course.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More