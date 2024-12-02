Katie Holmes' duffle coat is winter's hottest silhouette

Katie Holmes is the epitome of New York cool. The actress is a walking dash downtown nonchalance with a touch of luxury, often courtesy of brands such as The Row, Toteme or Chloé.

On Sunday, the mother-of-one enjoyed a brisk winter walk in the bustling city. She wrapped up warm for the outing, sporting a design that’s pipped to be this season’s hottest (or should we say warmest) silhouette.

Katie sheathed herself in comfort wearing a longline duffle coat in a navy hue complete with classic wooden toggles. The hooded piece was paired with a cream, ankle-length dress featuring a pleated skirt, a button-down finish and a preppy pop collar.

© Getty Katie sported a traditional duffle coat for her brisk winter outing

Underneath, the Hollywood veteran layered a black, long-sleeved turtleneck knit for an extra dose of cosy-chic, while shielding her face from the sunshine with a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

Her hair was swept back in a low ponytail while a pair of black leather boots with a square toe made for a sensible yet smart choice for the low-key occasion.

© Getty The actress accessorised with her beloved Chloé bag

In her hands, she held Manu Atelier’s ‘Le Cambon 35 Vanilla Handbag’ which she wore a few days prior, paired with a contrasting black option by Chloé.

We have Alexa Chung to thank for putting duffle coats back on our radar. Back in October, the 41-year-old wrapped up warm in the traditional garment to brave the London chill, pairing the navy piece with a pale blue shirt and a pair of black trousers.

© Imaxtree Victoria Beckham AW24

Despite being a sartorial statement today, the duffle coat originated in the late 19th century as functional military outerwear for the British Royal Navy. Named after the Belgian town of Duffel, known for producing the thick woollen fabric used in the coats, it was designed to withstand harsh maritime conditions.

Recent whisperings of the duffle coat’s resurgence include appearance of the piece on Victoria Beckham’s AW24 catwalk, which championed caramel-toned duffles with a designer twist.

An add-to-bag moment in the making? We think so.