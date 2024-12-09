Katie Holmes just wore jorts with tights - and the style jury is out

In an overly polished world of fashion, Katie Holmes is a breath of fresh air.

The actress is the queen of nonchalant style, regularly hitting the streets of New York City in everyday basics with a luxury label or two haphazardly thrown into the mix. The result? A never-ending stream of relatable yet inspirational looks to guide our day-to-day dress codes.

On Sunday, the actress was spotted out and about in the humming metropolis, championing a sartorial combination we did not see coming.

© Getty The actress championed divisive jorts while out in NYC

The mother-of-one styled out a pair of blue jorts layered over a pair of tights, teamed with black leather loafers, a crisp camel shirt and a longline black winter coat coolly worn on top.

A pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses with a tortoiseshell rim made for a thoroughly Noughties fashion statement, which was accentuated by her large leather Hermès Birkin in a neutral stone hue. Serena van der Woodsen would be proud.

© Getty The star elevated the look with a touch of Hermès

Katie topped off her unexpected attire with a simple knitted black beanie that added an extra warm accent to her winter-ready outfit - which is set to split opinion among the fashion crowd.

Jorts are a polarising fashion relic, existing alongside mullets, skinny jeans and Adidas Sambas. Born from denim’s rebellious 20th-century ascent, the boyish cut-outs have swung between ironic high fashion and BBQ dad attire. Yet, it appears that they are bang on trend for SS25.

© Imaxtree Etro SS25

Back in September, a number of brands sent jorts down their celebrity-studded runways. Etro paired neatly-cut, dark wash renditions with tropical silk shirts and snake print leather jackets, topped with thong heels and knee-high Western boots. Fiorucci incorporated the controversial design into its unisex offering, fitting male models in light-wash options layered over lace-trimmed bloomers. Marco Rambaldi showcased cuffed, printed pieces in XL silhouettes, elevated by whimsical, deconstructed lace-crochet blouses.

Perhaps her latest look is Katie’s way of telling us that jorts are here to stay - no matter the season.