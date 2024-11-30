Katie Holmes is a whimsical dream in corseted denim jacket and stirrup leggings

Katie Holmes’ never-ending carousel of streetstyle offerings is the gift that keeps on giving.

Earlier this week, the actress hit the streets of New York for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sporting an outfit that would make queen of piratecore punk Vivienne Westwood proud.

The mother-of-one was pictured gracefully exiting her car, wearing a denim-look corseted jacket by Salon 1884 complete with a low scooping V-neckline, side peplum detailing, wide buttoned cuffs and a double breasted fit peppered with bronze-gold buttons.

© Getty Katie sported a denim jacket by Salon 1884

Katie paired the statement piece with some black stirrup leggings, a nod to the divisive style of the Noughties.

She wore her brunette hair down loose and shielded her face from the onlooking wave of paparazzi photographers with some black sunglasses in an aviator style - the signature silhouette of her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

© Getty The actress accessorised with several designer tote bags

In her hands, she clasped two large tote bags - including Manu Atelier’s ‘Le Cambon 35 Vanilla Handbag’ and a contrasting black option by Chloe. A pair of Tory Burch’s peep-toe pumps in a patent black from the designer’s SS25 collection completed her whimsical aesthetic.

Stirrup leggings, as sported by Katie, originated in the 1920s as part of ski and equestrian attire, designed to keep pants securely in place during activity. The stirrup, a fabric loop worn under the arch of the foot, prevented leggings from riding up.

They gained widespread popularity in the 1980s as part of the aerobics and fitness craze, often paired with leotards and oversized sweaters à la Jamie Lee Curtis in Perfect.

Stirrup leggings experienced a controversial resurgence in the 2010s and 2020s, reimagined by high-fashion brands as a versatile piece for casual and dressy outfits. While they remain a hot topic of debate, they’ve certainly gained Katie’s approval, meaning they very much have ours too.