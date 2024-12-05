Katie Holmes takes winter style very seriously in XL shearling coat

Somehow, Katie Holmes manages to consistently nail the city girl aesthetic without ever looking frazzled. From avant-garde corseted denim jackets to preppy duffle coats, the actress continues to reel out polished outfits in an effortless manner. Consider us intrigued.

On Wednesday, the Ohio native was spotted en route to the Broadway matinee of Our Town in New York. Serving up yet another delicious self-styling lesson, she wrapped up warm in a longline shearling coat, featuring a buttery black exterior punctuated by sheathes of cream lambswool.

The Hollywood insider paired the hooded garment with some sleek, straight-leg trousers in black, a pair of leather square-toe boots and an oversized tote back in a chocolate leather construction. A pair of XL cat-eye sunglasses with a tortoiseshell frame completed her winter-ready attire.

© Getty The Hollywood veteran championed blissfully snug shearling

Katie smiled for the cameras, clasping a large cup of coffee and simultaneously revealing a mocha-hued manicure. She wore her brunette hair swept back in a low bun and away from her face.

Shearling, a luxurious material made from sheepskin with the wool intact, has long been prized for its warmth and durability. Its history dates back centuries, used by ancient cultures for protection against harsh climates. In modern fashion, shearling gained prominence during World War II in aviator jackets and later became a staple in high-end outerwear.

© MEGA The actress arrived at the Broadway matinee of 'Our Town' in NYC

Brands like Acne Studios, Burberry, and Balenciaga have incorporated shearling into coats, accessories, and footwear, often showcasing it in oversized, contemporary designs.

Naturally, this prompted fashion insiders such as Gigi Hadid, Kanye West, and Rihanna to champion uber-snug shearling pieces, further cementing its status as a versatile and stylish winter essential within the style sphere.

Joining said cohort of famous faces in their love for the sumptuous material, Katie has successfully added another much-loved look into her arsenal - which never fails to impress.