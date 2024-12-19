Florence Pugh nails Old Hollywood glam in must-see coat

Florence Pugh has been keeping a low-profile since her latest film We Live In Time hit the screens. Hence, fashion enthusiasts have been in a prolonged period of morning.

However, the Hollywood muse just put us all out of our style-starved misery, sharing a selfie via social media that radiated old school glamour.

The 28-year-old wrapped up warm in a decadent faux fur coat to mark her return home for the holidays. The extravagant piece featured an oversized hood and swathes of luscious white fur, that conjured up Snow Queen style to perfection.

© @florencepugh The actress wrapped up warm for the British winter

The Midsommar actress opted to go without makeup for the wholesome post, clutching her beautiful outerwear garment to combat the British chill.

It seems that Florence is leaning into her much-deserved film star status. White fur coats were a symbol of luxury, glamour, and sophistication in classic Hollywood. The pieces conveyed wealth and status and were often associated with elegance, which aligned with the image cultivated by movie stars of the era.

© Getty Images Marilyn Monroe, 1954

These coats were also strikingly photogenic, especially in black-and-white films, where the contrast between the bright fur and darker surroundings created a dramatic effect.

Famous faces who sported the glamorous garment included Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth, Jean Harlow, Greta Garbo and Joan Crawford, who all incorporated dazzling fur pieces into the awe-inspiring wardrobes.

Florence has been busy working away at her onscreen CV - with many exciting projects set to release in 2025.

One of which is Marvel’s upcoming feature, Thunderbolts*, in which the actress stars. The Oxford native is entering the superhero world for the American film, which is based on the Marvel Comics team Thunderbolts. The project is set to be the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.