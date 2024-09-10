Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, Cate Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez: The best dressed celebrities at Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Toronto International Film Festival 2024: Best dressed guests from Jennifer Lopez to Sydney Sweeney

From Hollywood veterans to chart-toppers, watch as fashion and film collide at the annual event

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Each year, film buffs and fashion aficionados are treated to a style spectacle courtesy of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The celebrity-studded event is held annually in September, showcasing a diverse range of films from across the globe. Renowned for its prestigious premieres, influential awards buzz, and platform for filmmakers and actors to gain international recognition, the festival is home to great talent. Fashion included.

Many stars use the festival as an opportunity to showcase their unparalleled styling skills. This year, the likes of Florence Pugh, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Cate Blanchett and Sydney Sweeney have already graced the event’s red carpet, turning out an eclectic array of covetable sartorial creations while doing so. 

So far, brands such as Dior, Tamara Ralph, Bottega Veneta and Rodarte have blessed our vision, preempting a very stylish TIFF indeed. 

Discover the best dressed celebrities looks to storm the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024.

Best dressed guests at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024:

Florence Pugh© VALERIE MACON

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh took to the floor in a voluminous blush pink gown by Tamara Ralph, complete with frontal rosette detailing. 

Selena Gomez in black sequin gown© Getty

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez dazzled in a gothic Rodarte gown replete with sequin detailing. 

Chloe Sevigny© Rodin Eckenroth

Chloe Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny brought a sustainable edge to the Canadian affair, sporting a dress crafted from an old tablecloth to the event. The Victoriana garment hailed from Balenciaga designer Demna’s Atelier line.

Andrew Garfield© Robin Marchant

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield looked suited and booted in an ash blue set by Gucci.

Cate Blanchett© Isaiah Trickey

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett once again demonstrated her penchant for spoon style, stepping out in a look crafted by Hodakova. The look was styled by Elizabeth Stewart and featured an upcycled antique spoon trim.

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley

Chanel It-girl Margaret Qualley plunged into the brand's resort archive for her TIFF appearance. 

Demi Moore

Demi Moore

Demi Moore dressed to impress courtesy of a Thom Browne pencil-skirt set and shirt.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a chiffon gown© Penske Media

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez opted for an ethereal sheer beige dress Chloé complete with ruffled detailing. 


Ana de Armas attends the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)© Rodin Eckenroth

Ana de Armas

Louis Vuitton muse Ana de Armas dazzled in blossom pink gown by the Parisian house, which was peppered in girlish embellished detailing. 

Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Emma McIntyre

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney served up gothic romance in a custom caped dress by Erdem, styled by Molly Dickson. 

Vanessa Kirby attends the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Rodin Eckenroth

Vanessa Kirby

The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby opted for a vampiric red Prada 'Column' gown with a detachable train, styled by Kara Welch.

Jude Law at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Jude Law

Jude Law joined his co-stars on the red carpet wearing charcoal trousers teamed with a white tank and a slouchy striped shirt.



Daisy Edgar-Jones© Getty

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones looked ethereal in a light blue sheer dress lined with a plunging bodysuit and an asymmetrical neckline by Gucci.


Australian actor Jacob Elordi arrives at the premiere of "On Swift Horses" during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)© GEOFF ROBINS

Jacob Elordi

Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi wore an olive green suit with wide lapels and a crisp white shirt courtesy of Italian house Bottega Veneta.

Barry Keoghan attends the premiere of "Bird" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Olivia Wong

Barry Keoghan

For the premiere of his new movie Bird, Irish actor Barry Keoghan sported a baby pink fairisle sweater vest by Louis Vuitton, paired with some black trousers. 


