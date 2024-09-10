Toronto International Film Festival 2024: Best dressed guests from Jennifer Lopez to Sydney Sweeney

Each year, film buffs and fashion aficionados are treated to a style spectacle courtesy of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The celebrity-studded event is held annually in September, showcasing a diverse range of films from across the globe. Renowned for its prestigious premieres, influential awards buzz, and platform for filmmakers and actors to gain international recognition, the festival is home to great talent. Fashion included.

Many stars use the festival as an opportunity to showcase their unparalleled styling skills. This year, the likes of Florence Pugh, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Cate Blanchett and Sydney Sweeney have already graced the event’s red carpet, turning out an eclectic array of covetable sartorial creations while doing so.

So far, brands such as Dior, Tamara Ralph, Bottega Veneta and Rodarte have blessed our vision, preempting a very stylish TIFF indeed.

Discover the best dressed celebrities looks to storm the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024.

Best dressed guests at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024:

© VALERIE MACON Florence Pugh Florence Pugh took to the floor in a voluminous blush pink gown by Tamara Ralph, complete with frontal rosette detailing.

© Getty Selena Gomez Selena Gomez dazzled in a gothic Rodarte gown replete with sequin detailing.

© Rodin Eckenroth Chloe Sevigny Chloe Sevigny brought a sustainable edge to the Canadian affair, sporting a dress crafted from an old tablecloth to the event. The Victoriana garment hailed from Balenciaga designer Demna’s Atelier line.

© Robin Marchant Andrew Garfield Andrew Garfield looked suited and booted in an ash blue set by Gucci.



© Isaiah Trickey Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett once again demonstrated her penchant for spoon style, stepping out in a look crafted by Hodakova. The look was styled by Elizabeth Stewart and featured an upcycled antique spoon trim.

Margaret Qualley Chanel It-girl Margaret Qualley plunged into the brand's resort archive for her TIFF appearance.

Demi Moore Demi Moore dressed to impress courtesy of a Thom Browne pencil-skirt set and shirt.



© Penske Media Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez opted for an ethereal sheer beige dress Chloé complete with ruffled detailing.



© Rodin Eckenroth Ana de Armas Louis Vuitton muse Ana de Armas dazzled in blossom pink gown by the Parisian house, which was peppered in girlish embellished detailing.

© Emma McIntyre Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney served up gothic romance in a custom caped dress by Erdem, styled by Molly Dickson.

© Rodin Eckenroth Vanessa Kirby The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby opted for a vampiric red Prada 'Column' gown with a detachable train, styled by Kara Welch.

© Variety Jude Law Jude Law joined his co-stars on the red carpet wearing charcoal trousers teamed with a white tank and a slouchy striped shirt.





© Getty Daisy Edgar-Jones Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones looked ethereal in a light blue sheer dress lined with a plunging bodysuit and an asymmetrical neckline by Gucci.



© GEOFF ROBINS Jacob Elordi Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi wore an olive green suit with wide lapels and a crisp white shirt courtesy of Italian house Bottega Veneta.