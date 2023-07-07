Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 major street style trends we noticed at Paris Couture Week
From Florence Pugh to Irina Shayk, these are the trends fashionistas were setting in Paris in July 2023

Couture week AW23 street style
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer

And just like that, Fall/Winter Paris Haute Couture week is over. As always the calibre of looks on and off the runway did not disappoint. Celebrities, influencers and other VIP fashionistas lit up the front row with their excellent looks that covered every sartorial genre possible.

The 5 street style trends we noticed at Paris Couture Week FW23:

Layered legs

Was there any need for layers and layers of lower body clothing during summer in Paris? No. Did countless fashionistas still wear them because they're making it a new trend? absolutely. From Chanel midi skirts over jeans to layers of leather and leggings under skirts - guests were making the case for the Y2K-esque trend, and giving it the coolest makeover. Is this going to be the latest 2000s trend revival?

Suki Waterhouse attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Suki Waterhouse
Irina Shayk wore a pair of polka dot leggings alongside sharp tailoring.© Getty
Irina Shayk
Helena Bordon wears a black decorated Chanel tank top, a Chanel tweed maxi skirt over Chanel jeans, black belt, black Chanel mini bag, black platform heels and Chanel earrings, outside Chanel, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter © Claudio Lavenia
Helena Bordon

Abstract Cut-Outs

By now we know that cut-out clothing is a 2023 favourite. But fashionistas took the trend and ran with it this week, giving their silhouettes interesting shapes. Jasmine Tookes opted for ultra chic blazer cut-outs, whilst Camila Coelho gave the LBD a playful spin, and Emili Sindlev took it one further but wearing the coolest carved leather trousers.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Jasmine Tookes is seen wearing white suit outside Zuhair Murad during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)© Christian Vierig
Jasmine Tookes
Emili Sindlev© Christian Vierig
Emili Sindlev
Camila Coelho © Claudio Lavenia
Camila Coelho

Asymmetrical hems

Uneven necklines and skirt hems have been creeping on the fashion sets sartorial agenda for a few months - take Katie Holmes' bizarre skirt and the Princess of Wales' coronation concert suit, for example. And the couture week crowd have cemented the asymmetrical hem for this summer. Whether you prefer punky skirts, feminine tiered dresses or LDB's, unsymmetrical is the way to add interest to an outfit right now.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Pritika Swarup wears a gold Zuhair Murad long dress with gold detail and gold sandals, outside Zuhair Murad, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo b© Claudio Lavenia
Pritika Swarup
Lena Perminova wears a black sheer bralette, black asymmetric midi skirt, black long gloves, black flower chocker and black over the knees vinyl boots, outside Alexandre Vauthier, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 © Claudio Lavenia
Lena Perminova
A guest championed the pleated skirt, styling a black mini with a multi-buckle corset belt and glossy mules.© Getty
A guest

Whimsical silhouettes

Plenty of guests had modern princess moments in chiffon or tulle, midi or maxi gowns which boasted feminine ruffles, floaty trains or broderie anglaise. Florence Pugh took our breath away when she wore a lavender sheer dress to the Valentino show. Other guests opted for tiered midis, multicoloured maxis and two-pieces.

Florence wore an ethereal see-through dress© Marc Piasecki
Florence Pugh
A guest wears a colorful maxi dress and black over the knees boots, outside Zuhair Murad, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/G© Claudio Lavenia
A guest
Heart Evangelista© Jeremy Moeller
Heart Evangelista

Micro Bags

You thought oversized bags, which are equally as practical as they are stylish were making a comeback? Think again. Despite the slew of ludicrously capacious bags on the AW23 runways during fashion month back in February, the street stylers at couture week were insistent on keeping minis the accessory of the moment. From Chanel to Dior and in every colourway and fabric possible - the variation of micro bags was seriously impressive.

Sarah Lysander wearing printed bandeau with matching jeans © Getty
Sarah Lysander
A guest © Jeremy Moeller
A guest
Caroline Daur© Jeremy Moeller
Caroline Daur

