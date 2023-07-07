5 major street style trends we noticed at Paris Couture Week

And just like that, Fall/Winter Paris Haute Couture week is over. As always the calibre of looks on and off the runway did not disappoint. Celebrities, influencers and other VIP fashionistas lit up the front row with their excellent looks that covered every sartorial genre possible.

The 5 street style trends we noticed at Paris Couture Week FW23:

Layered legs

Was there any need for layers and layers of lower body clothing during summer in Paris? No. Did countless fashionistas still wear them because they're making it a new trend? absolutely. From Chanel midi skirts over jeans to layers of leather and leggings under skirts - guests were making the case for the Y2K-esque trend, and giving it the coolest makeover. Is this going to be the latest 2000s trend revival?

Abstract Cut-Outs

By now we know that cut-out clothing is a 2023 favourite. But fashionistas took the trend and ran with it this week, giving their silhouettes interesting shapes. Jasmine Tookes opted for ultra chic blazer cut-outs, whilst Camila Coelho gave the LBD a playful spin, and Emili Sindlev took it one further but wearing the coolest carved leather trousers.

Asymmetrical hems

Uneven necklines and skirt hems have been creeping on the fashion sets sartorial agenda for a few months - take Katie Holmes' bizarre skirt and the Princess of Wales' coronation concert suit, for example. And the couture week crowd have cemented the asymmetrical hem for this summer. Whether you prefer punky skirts, feminine tiered dresses or LDB's, unsymmetrical is the way to add interest to an outfit right now.

Whimsical silhouettes

Plenty of guests had modern princess moments in chiffon or tulle, midi or maxi gowns which boasted feminine ruffles, floaty trains or broderie anglaise. Florence Pugh took our breath away when she wore a lavender sheer dress to the Valentino show. Other guests opted for tiered midis, multicoloured maxis and two-pieces.

Micro Bags

You thought oversized bags, which are equally as practical as they are stylish were making a comeback? Think again. Despite the slew of ludicrously capacious bags on the AW23 runways during fashion month back in February, the street stylers at couture week were insistent on keeping minis the accessory of the moment. From Chanel to Dior and in every colourway and fabric possible - the variation of micro bags was seriously impressive.

